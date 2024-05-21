Canucks fans stayed to cheer after Game 7 loss and Miller was so touched



The Vancouver Canucks didn’t win the Stanley Cup this season, but they won over their fans.

And the feeling was mutual.

J.T. Miller wears his heart on his sleeve, and he was positively touched by the reception the team received after losing to the Edmonton Oilers on home ice.

After the final buzzer, the vast majority of Canucks fans stayed to cheer their team. And when the post-series handshake was finished, the players waited for the Oilers to exit the ice so they could salute them back.

The final send off. Proud of these boys. They far exceeded all expectations and broke through any ceiling anyone established for them. Most of all really happy to see a whole generation experience the playoffs for the first time. This is where fans are made. #canucks pic.twitter.com/qxFpaLHJmq — Robby (@Dosange) May 21, 2024

“I’ll tell you what, it hit me emotionally at the end of the game when they’re cheering for us, and clapping for us when we walk down the Presidents’ Club,” Miller told reporters post-game. “When you see that, you know you’re in a good place and a good market, and it’s just the beginning of hopefully really good things here in the future.”

While admitting that in the moment “it sucks,” Miller was able to see a silver lining.

“You gotta go through it… So many of our core players learned a lot about what it takes, the emotion of the building and how it can swing so quickly. I’m sure even right now, their hunger to get back here already is gonna be there. I think we have a good thing going here and I just believe that we’re going to be a good hockey team, and we’re gonna have another opportunity at this.”

if you want to understand how much outsiders misunderstand this fanbase, this is the reality versus the riot jokes. pic.twitter.com/MKu3LrsldB — Sam (@samanthacp_) May 21, 2024

Conor Garland also couldn’t say enough about the hometown crowd.

“They’re the greatest. They really are,” Garland said after the game. “It’s hard almost not to get emotional at the end there because they are the best. It’s too bad we came up short, but we’ll be better for this. They’re the greatest.

“This past month has been a blast.”