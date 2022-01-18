British Columbia is home to some of the greatest cross-country skiing in the country, with more than 50 Nordic skiing areas to explore across the province.

Luckily for Vancouverites, some of those must-ski destinations are conveniently located within an hour or two of the city.

You can venture off into the backcountry to forge your own path or discover one of the more groomed trails the region has to offer.

Whether you’re an avid skiier or a novice, these spots have something for everyone.

Cypress Mountain

The Nordic area at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver is one of the most popular places to go cross-country skiing in the province.

It’s easy to see why, with its 19 km of groomed and track-set ski trails, which can accommodate both classic and skate skiing.

Warm up afterwards with a visit to the charming Hollyburn Lodge, which has several fireplaces to get cozy next to after a long day in the mountains.

Where: 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Mount Seymour

Skiiers can also head to Mount Seymour Provincial Park in North Vancouver to find a few cross-country trails worth exploring.

For starters, check out Brockton Peak. The moderate trail offers a plethora of activity options, including cross-country skiing.

The scenic loop runs about 3.7 km and takes about an hour and a half to complete.

Where: 1700 Mount Seymour Road, North Vancouver

Callaghan Valley

The picturesque Callaghan Valley, just south of Whistler, is a dream come true for cross-country ski lovers.

Both Whistler Olympic Park and Callaghan Country offer more than 120 km of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails that are suitable for all ages and skill levels.

The region also offers several dog-friendly trails, so you can bring your pup along for the adventure.

Where: 1000 Callaghan Valley Road, Whistler

Lost Lake

The serene Lost Lake Park in Whistler is a beautiful place to visit all seasons of the year, but there’s something even more magical about it during the winter months.

Cross-country skiiers can enjoy more than 25 km of groomed trails designed for both beginner and intermediate levels.

There are also a few expert runs for those who are a little more advanced.

Where: 4700 Lost Lake Road, Whistler

Manning Park

Choose from a wide variety of cross-country skiing trails east of Vancouver at the Nordic area at Manning Park Resort. It’s 2.5 hours away from the city, but well worth the trek.

It has about 64 kilometres’ worth of trails to explore, most of which are beginner-friendly.

But those looking for more of a challenge can take on the black diamond-rated ascent to Cascade Lookout and Blackwall Peak.

Where: 7500 BC-3, Manning Park