Two BC ski resorts ranked among the five best in Canada

It’s no surprise to people that call BC home, but the province is full of world-class destinations for skiers and snowboarders.
And recently, two ski resorts in BC were named among the top five in Canada.
The list was compiled by Condé Nast Traveler, and was based on data from readers who rated the top ski resorts in Canada.
The non-BC locales to make the list included Lake Louise, Mont-Tremblant, and Le Massif de Charlevoix.
All of the locations were scored out of 100.
5. Le Massif de Charlevoix (73.02)
4. Mont-Tremblant (73.44)
3. Whistler Blackcomb (79.6)
2. Big White (80.3)
1. Lake Louise (80.6)
