Here's who has the best odds of winning the Stanley Cup in 2024

After a hectic week of free agency signings and trades, the odds for who will take home the Stanley Cup in 2024 have been set.

Despite the Vegas Golden Knights taking the trophy home just a few weeks ago, they only have the seventh-best odds (+1,400) at doing it again.

The Colorado Avalanche, who won it all in 2022, are the odds-on favourite at capturing Lord Stanley’s Cup next season, according to BetMGM.com. That means a $100 bet on Colorado at +800 would pay out $800, plus your bet back for a total layout of $900.

While the Seattle Kraken eliminated the heavily favoured Avalanche in the second round of this year’s playoffs, their championship-winning core, which includes the likes of Nathan McKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog, and Mikko Rantanen, remains intact.

Not far below the Avalanche, oddsmakers gave the next-best likelihood of winning the trophy to the Edmonton Oilers (+900). They too were knocked out in the second round, but it’s always difficult to bet against superstars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who led the league in scoring last season with 153 and 128 points respectively.

MGM’s third-best odds belong to the Toronto Maple Leafs (+1,000), who recently added major depth pieces Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, and John Klingberg via free agency.

Deemed the two strongest Canadian teams, both Edmonton and Toronto are miles ahead of the Calgary Flames (+2,200), Ottawa Senators (+4,000), Vancouver Canucks (+5,000), and Winnipeg Jets (+5,000) on the odds chart.

The Montreal Canadiens, who claimed Canada’s last Cup victory over 30 years ago, are the longest of shots up north with their current odds at +15,000.

But Montreal doesn’t have the longest shot at the Stanley Cup.

Instead, that honour goes to the rebuilding San Jose Sharks, who currently have a 1.1% chance of winning the Cup.

Here’s a full look at the odds, via MGM Sports: