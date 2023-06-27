Surprise, surprise: Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL once again.

At tonight’s NHL Awards taking place in Las Vegas, McDavid won both of the NHL’s MVP trophies, picking up the Hart Trophy, voted on by the media, and the Ted Lindsay Award, voted on by the NHL’s players, to add a few extra pieces of hardware to his trophy case.

McDavid was an obvious choice for both awards, as he had 64 goals, 89 assists for a total of 153 points, playing all 82 games for the Oilers this season.

McDavid beat out Boston’s David Pastrnak and Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk for the award.

McDavid was the ninth player in NHL history to win three or more Hart Trophies, joining the likes of Wayne Gretzky (nine), Gordie Howe (six), Eddie Shore (four), Howie Morenz, Bobby Orr, Bobby Clarke, Mario Lemieux, and Alexander Ovechkin.

Meanwhile, he became the third player in league history to win the Ted Lindsay Award at least four times, originally called the Lester B. Pearson Award, which has been awarded since 1970–71, as he joined the likes of Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky.

“I really feel like this is the most prestigious award we give out,” McDavid said after winning the Ted Lindsay Award. “I wanna say thank you to the players around the league, I’ve been up here a few times to accept this, I’m so honoured.”

McDavid also offered a slight jab to Calgary Flames fans in his Lindsay Award acceptance speech.

“To all you hockey fans out there, even you Flames fans, you guys bring the energy every night,” he joked.

Pastrnak and San Jose’s Erik Karlsson were also nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award.

In the postseason, McDavid put up eight goals and 12 assists in 12 games for Edmonton, who fell in the second round to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.