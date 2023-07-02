SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs sign Bertuzzi on a one-year contract

Adam Laskaris
Jul 2 2023, 8:54 pm
The Toronto Maple Leafs are continuing their busy offseason.

As per Sporstnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs are “working away” at a one-year deal for veteran winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

The team later confirmed the news, with Bertuzzi’s cap hit coming in at $5.5 million.

Bertuzzi had eight goals, 22 assists and a plus-minus of -8 in 50 games in 2022-23, splitting his time in between the Red Wings and Bruins after being traded to the latter just prior to the NHL trade deadline earlier this year.

More to come…

