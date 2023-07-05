Connor Bedard already has an impressive list of endorsement deals

Despite having yet to play in a single NHL game, Connor Bedard is set to make a lot of money.

While the recently drafted first-overall pick is expected to make plenty of money from his on-ice performance with the Chicago Blackhawks, he is already set to make a lot away from the rink.

Shortly after being selected first by the Blackhawks, Hyundai announced that Bedard had become its newest member.

“Congratulations to the 1st overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and the newest member of Team Hyundai,” the company wrote in an Instagram post.

Shortly after the partnership was announced, Bedard expressed his excitement to become a part of the Hyundai team.

“I am excited to partner with Hyundai Canada, they are a group that clearly shares a love of hockey and a commitment to celebrating the best of the sport at all levels across Canada,” Bedard said. “I’m looking forward to working with the team.”

It marks one of several endorsements for Bedard, who also partnered up with clothing apparel Lululemon just before being drafted.

“He shoots, we score,” Lululemon posted on Instagram. “Whichever squad you wind up with, we’re stoked you’ve decided to join ours.”

In August of 2022, Bedard also partnered up with BioSteel, a Canadian company that produces dietary supplement products for athletes and exercise enthusiasts. This was a major partnership for Bedard, who seemed very thankful about it.

“Excited to share that I am joining Team BioSteel! Ever since I was introduced to BioSteel, I’ve loved the product and brand,” Bedard said. “I’m humbled to now be an official member of the team that has been supporting my hockey journey behind the scenes for so long.”

There is plenty of reason that many brands are partnering up with Bedard despite him having not yet played in the NHL. This isn’t just any first-overall pick, as he has been hyped up as a generational talent and is expected to dominate like players such as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. In 57 games this season with the Regina Pats, he scored 71 goals and 143 points.