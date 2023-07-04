Max Domi hopes to have better Stanley Cup luck with Leafs than his dad

As one of the newest members of the Toronto Maple Leafs, forward Max Domi is already itching to put on the jersey his father, Tie donned for over a decade

In his first media availability as a member of the Leafs, the 28-year-old discussed the excitement of joining his boyhood team along with his aspirations of winning it all in Toronto.

“Toronto’s my hometown. It’s where I grew up,” Domi told reporters over Zoom on Monday. “As a Leaf fan (…) I got to witness, firsthand, a lot of pretty amazing games.”

Domi, who was a member of the Dallas Stars up to now, explained that his ultimate dream would involve him and the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup — something they haven’t done since 1967.

“It’s kind of a push on my end to want to chase the dream of playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and ultimately, trying to win a Stanley Cup for the Toronto Maple Leafs,” he said.

As a prominent member of the team between 1995 and 2006, Domi’s father came close a few times, playing in two conference finals (1999, 2002) with Toronto. While Max says signing with the Leafs was a “no-brainer,” the thought of getting that job done is certainly on his mind.

“For myself, personally, winning is everything, especially when he wasn’t lucky enough to be a part of a team that hoisted a Stanley Cup,” said Domi. “To do it in the same jersey he [Tie Domi] was wearing for many years is something that makes the hair stand up on my arms.”

It runs in the family 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/r1Mhg535fl — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 3, 2023

As for what fans can expect from the gritty forward this season, Domi says he’s a “guy that plays hard every single shift and will do absolutely whatever it takes to help his teammates and win hockey games.”

Domi, who was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round of the 2013 draft, is now on his seventh NHL team.

Despite the difficulty that may come with moving once again, Domi says his familiarity with the city along with a warm welcome from players like John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and Auston Matthews have made it easier.

“It certainly makes it much easier when you’re coming home,” he explained. “I’m super eager to get started. I just can’t wait.”