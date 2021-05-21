Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Driving ranges are the best place to perfect your swing whether you’re an avid golfer or just getting into the sport.

The next time you want to get some swings in, be sure to hit up one of these 10 driving ranges in Metro Vancouver that really go the distance.

Driving ranges on the North Shore

This is the largest driving range in North Vancouver and it regularly appears in the top 100 list of the best driving ranges in North America. It features 78 stalls (58 covered), a 270-yard range, stadium-style lighting and Happy Hour bonus ball times.

Address: 700 Apex Ave, North Vancouver

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (seven days a week)

Price: $7 for 75 balls, bonus times where you get 90 balls for the same price

Head to this spot for all your golfing needs. It offers a driving range, adult golf lessons and a mini-putt area all conveniently located under one roof.

Address: 315 Seymour Blvd, North Vancouver

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $4 for 30 balls, $7 for 60 balls or $13 for 120 balls

Driving ranges in Vancouver

The newly-renovated driving range features a private teaching room, additional stalls, on-site washrooms, extended hours of operation, retail shop, as well as putting and chipping areas.

Address: 7188 Macdonald Street, Vancouver

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Price: $4 for 30 balls, $7.50 for 60 balls or $13 for 120 balls

Visit this picturesque golf course and driving range that overlooks the Fraser River. The driving range is two-tiered and partially covered. It also features practice putting greens, an on-site washroom and a private teaching room.

Address: 7800 Vivian Drive, Vancouver

Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday

Price: $4 for 34 balls, $7.50 for 65 balls or $13 for 130 balls

Keep your golf game up to par at this driving range located at UBC. It’s open year-round with 20 covered stalls available during the off season and 30 mats on the grass throughout the summer.

Address: 5185 University Blvd, Vancouver

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday to Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Price: $4 for 30 balls, $8 for 75 balls or $13 for 120 balls

Try out this golf academy that is home to an 18-hole golf course and an 80 stall driving range, with 40 heated stalls located on the lower level of the facility.

Address: 3904 W 51st Avenue, Vancouver

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (seven days a week)

Price: $6 for 60 balls, $10.50 for 120 balls or $51.82 for 180 balls

Driving ranges in Burnaby

This spot has everything you could possibly need in order to practice your game. It features a sprawling golf course, driving range, as well as a pitch and putt area.

Address: 7600 Halifax Street, Burnaby

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. (seven days a week)

Price: $3.50 for 25 balls, $6 for 50 balls, $16 for 150 balls or $69 for 750 balls

Discover this golf course and driving range in south Burnaby. It has 54 covered stalls, as well as a putting green, chipping area and practice sand bunker.

Address: 9001 Bill Fox Way, Burnaby

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. (seven days a week)

Price: $3.50 for 25 balls, $6 for 50 balls, $16 for 150 balls or $69 for 750 balls

Driving ranges in Richmond

Spend a sunny afternoon at this scenic driving range in Richmond. It also features a putting and chipping area, as well as a grassy area for teeing off.

Address: 4880 No. 6 Road, Richmond

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (seven days a week)

Price: $7.50 for 60 balls

Get a few swings in at this driving range. The 60 stall range is dual-level, night-lit and covered to protect you from the elements so you can enjoy the facility year-round.

Address: 7388 No. 6 Road, Richmond

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (seven days a week)

Price: $3.50 for 30 balls or $7 for 60 balls