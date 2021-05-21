10 driving ranges to perfect your swing in Metro Vancouver
Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
Driving ranges are the best place to perfect your swing whether you’re an avid golfer or just getting into the sport.
The next time you want to get some swings in, be sure to hit up one of these 10 driving ranges in Metro Vancouver that really go the distance.
- See also:
Driving ranges on the North Shore
Takaya Golf Centre
View this post on Instagram
This is the largest driving range in North Vancouver and it regularly appears in the top 100 list of the best driving ranges in North America. It features 78 stalls (58 covered), a 270-yard range, stadium-style lighting and Happy Hour bonus ball times.
Address: 700 Apex Ave, North Vancouver
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (seven days a week)
Price: $7 for 75 balls, bonus times where you get 90 balls for the same price
Seymour Creek Golf Centre
View this post on Instagram
Head to this spot for all your golfing needs. It offers a driving range, adult golf lessons and a mini-putt area all conveniently located under one roof.
Address: 315 Seymour Blvd, North Vancouver
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday
Price: $4 for 30 balls, $7 for 60 balls or $13 for 120 balls
Driving ranges in Vancouver
McCleery Driving Range
View this post on Instagram
The newly-renovated driving range features a private teaching room, additional stalls, on-site washrooms, extended hours of operation, retail shop, as well as putting and chipping areas.
Address: 7188 Macdonald Street, Vancouver
Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Price: $4 for 30 balls, $7.50 for 60 balls or $13 for 120 balls
Fraserview Driving Range
View this post on Instagram
Visit this picturesque golf course and driving range that overlooks the Fraser River. The driving range is two-tiered and partially covered. It also features practice putting greens, an on-site washroom and a private teaching room.
Address: 7800 Vivian Drive, Vancouver
Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday
Price: $4 for 34 balls, $7.50 for 65 balls or $13 for 130 balls
University Golf Club Driving Range
View this post on Instagram
Keep your golf game up to par at this driving range located at UBC. It’s open year-round with 20 covered stalls available during the off season and 30 mats on the grass throughout the summer.
Address: 5185 University Blvd, Vancouver
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday to Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday
Price: $4 for 30 balls, $8 for 75 balls or $13 for 120 balls
Musqueam Golf & Learning Academy
View this post on Instagram
Try out this golf academy that is home to an 18-hole golf course and an 80 stall driving range, with 40 heated stalls located on the lower level of the facility.
Address: 3904 W 51st Avenue, Vancouver
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (seven days a week)
Price: $6 for 60 balls, $10.50 for 120 balls or $51.82 for 180 balls
Driving ranges in Burnaby
Burnaby Mountain Driving Range
View this post on Instagram
This spot has everything you could possibly need in order to practice your game. It features a sprawling golf course, driving range, as well as a pitch and putt area.
Address: 7600 Halifax Street, Burnaby
Hours: 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. (seven days a week)
Price: $3.50 for 25 balls, $6 for 50 balls, $16 for 150 balls or $69 for 750 balls
Riverway Golf Course and Driving Range
View this post on Instagram
Discover this golf course and driving range in south Burnaby. It has 54 covered stalls, as well as a putting green, chipping area and practice sand bunker.
Address: 9001 Bill Fox Way, Burnaby
Hours: 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. (seven days a week)
Price: $3.50 for 25 balls, $6 for 50 balls, $16 for 150 balls or $69 for 750 balls
Driving ranges in Richmond
Richmond Driving Range
View this post on Instagram
Spend a sunny afternoon at this scenic driving range in Richmond. It also features a putting and chipping area, as well as a grassy area for teeing off.
Address: 4880 No. 6 Road, Richmond
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (seven days a week)
Price: $7.50 for 60 balls
Savage Creek Golf Course & Driving Range
View this post on Instagram
Get a few swings in at this driving range. The 60 stall range is dual-level, night-lit and covered to protect you from the elements so you can enjoy the facility year-round.
Address: 7388 No. 6 Road, Richmond
Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (seven days a week)
Price: $3.50 for 30 balls or $7 for 60 balls