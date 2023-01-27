Where to find a real New York-style pizza slice in Vancouver

Like Montreal smoked meat and Winnipeg rye bread, New York pizza is so iconically tied to its city that locals don’t trust any slice outside their borders. Vancouver’s versions of the hand-held delight may not have the history, but they come close in taste.

A true NY slice has a very thin crust that’s bubbled and charred in a scorching pizza oven. It’s traditionally served super-simple, with just mozzarella over crushed tomatoes and seasoning.

Size matters too. A New York slice should be wide enough to fold in half and eat while running through the bustling city.

Here is where you can find a New York-style slice in Vancouver.

With the city in its name and a barrage of Big Apple bric-a-brac on the walls, Nat’s owns the NY piece of the pie in this city. Ask any beachgoer lured by the aroma down Denman or any Kitsilano Secondary student on a spare — this place serves a mean slice. (In 2020, Ryan Reyolds treated Kits grads to 385 Nat’s pizzas).

The slices here play by all the NYC rules, boasting a thin and chewy crust underneath sweet, simple tomato sauce. To keep it OG, stick with the margarita or pepperoni before trying the non-traditional, topping-heavy variations.

Address: 2684 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-737-0707

Address: 1080 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-642-0707

This authentic NY-style slice joint is so well done, its popularity helps it expand like oven-baked dough. You can now find Straight Outta Brooklyn locations in Gastown and Chinatown, and on Granville Island, Robson, and Fraser.

Straight Outta Brooklyn doesn’t mess around. The majority of these slices renounce any wacky concoctions and stick to the good stuff — tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh basil, and Italian meats like capicollo, prosciutto, and imported pepperoni.

Address: Various locations

New York native Anthony Caridi missed his neighbourhood pizza so much up here, he opened his own place. Now AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza is the go-to restaurant for a proper piece of old-school pie. With the Yankees baseball decor, community vibe, and bonafide Brooklyn cred, this joint is a little slice of New York in Mount Pleasant.

AJ’s features craft beer, a mean Caprese salad, and killer meatballs, but the draw is the authentic pizza (served whole and by the slice). You can’t go wrong with either pie that name-checks the oldest pizzeria institutions in New York — the John’s or the Vesuvio.

Address: 325 East Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5805

Proper New York pizza is derived from the Neapolitan tradition of hand-stretching dough into a thin crust that bubbles in the fiery oven. So although Ragazzi doesn’t sell itself as an NYC-style pizzeria, its wide rustic slices hit the target.

With fresh, high-quality ingredients, Ragazzi has been an east-end favourite for years. Sold by the slice and in full pies.

Address: 2996 East 22nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-433-2235

Stretching the definition here, Barbarella doesn’t serve pizza by the slice, and its pizza is authentic Neapolitan with an “NYC twist” — but the thin and rustic pies are closer to Manhattan than most in town.

The Margherita mirrors the New York style, and quality toppings like the house-made fennel sausage, hot salametti, and roasted cremini mushrooms up the ante.

Address: 654 East Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-210-6111

