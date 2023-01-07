We do our best to support local whenever we can, and that includes dining at some of Vancouver’s favourite locally-grown restaurant chains.

These are the spots that started small before expanding with multiple locations, developing a dedicated following of local Vancouverites and tourists alike.

From killer Pacific Northwest-style tacos to comforting vegan eats, these spots have us returning time and time again, to all their many locations.

These are our favourite local chain restaurants in Vancouver.

MeeT

MeeT offers vegan comfort food and fun cocktails from its three Vancouver locations: Main Street, Gastown, and Yaletown. The brand also recently opened a new location in Victoria, the very first to jump the pond to the island.

Address: 4288 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1010

Address: Inner Courtyard, 12 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1111

Address: 1165 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1165

Kokomo

With a sunny California vibe and delicious vegan eats, Kokomo is definitely one of our favourite spots for healthy food. It currently operates four locations in Metro Vancouver: Kitsilano, Chinatown, North Vancouver, and Port Moody. Kokomo offers hearty bowls like its Coastal Macro Bowl and Beet Poké Bowl.

Address: 611 Gore Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6599

Address: 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5017

Address: 3270 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-971-5288

Address: 121 Brew Street Unit #3, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-2866

Tacofino

Started as a food truck in the surf town of Tofino, Tacofino now operates several locations in both Vancouver and Victoria. The restaurant is known for its fresh fish tacos, crispy chicken burritos, and other Pacific Northwest-inspired takes on Mexican dishes.

Address: Multiple locations

Nemesis Coffee

Nemesis Coffee is one of Vancouver’s very best spots for Third Wave-style espresso, but it also has a great lineup of pastry offerings. Plus, some of its locations offer breakfast and lunch options. Nemesis opened its first location in Gastown in 2017 and has since opened two other locations around the city.

Address: 302 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Crescent, North Vancouver

Japadog

A Vancouver icon, Japadog got its start as a humble food cart back in 2005. It now operates several locations throughout Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond, and even has one location in California. One of the biggest claims to fame for Japadog though is when Anthony Bourdain visited the food cart during a taping of No Reservations in 2007.

Address: Multiple locations

Mr. Red Café

This Northern Vietnamese restaurant has three locations in Vancouver: one on East Hastings Street, one on West Broadway, and one on Victoria Drive. We love its fantastic bowls of pho, affordable banh mi, and its selection of other delightful takes on Vietnamese classics.

Address: 2129 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 2680 W Broadway, Vancouver

Address: 5207 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

The Juice Truck

The Juice Truck started out as – you guessed it – a truck, serving fresh-pressed juice to thirsty Vancouverites. Now the brand has several brick-and-mortar café outposts throughout Vancouver and Metro Vancouver, including a couple of counters inside Whole Foods locations. The chain still serves its famous juice blends, as well as a selection of smoothies, healthy bowls, wraps, and snacks.

Address: Multiple locations

La Taqueria

This taco shop has quickly expanded over the last several years, making big moves following its humble beginnings as a narrow taqueria on West Hastings back in 2009. Now, it operates six locations, as well as a truck that parks in downtown Vancouver. Its menu has expanded over the years too, still serving great tacos but with the addition of brunch items and other Mexican eats.

Address: Multiple locations

