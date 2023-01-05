Bibimbap is one of those dishes where the name tells you exactly what you’re going to get.

Translating to “mixed rice with meat and vegetables” – “bibim” means mixing, while “bap” refers to rice – the Korean dish is probably one of the better-known dishes internationally.

There are many different versions and variations of the dish – like dolsot bibimbap and yangpun bibimbap – and it can be made according to dietary restrictions and preference, but generally, it consists of some type of meat, vegetables, and an egg on rice.

Because of this, it’s one of our favourite dishes to order at restaurants around the city, with some spots shining a bit brighter than others.

Here are the best places to get bibimbap around Vancouver.

Bibiko

This Hornby Street spot is known for serving super affordable and tasty bibimbap in a variety of options, including spicy pork and classic bulgogi. Bibiko also offers a couple of other dishes, including Korean-style ramen and a spicy seafood tofu stew.

Address: 530 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-879-5130

Yook Korean Grilled BBQ & Bistro

East Vancouver’s Yook offers Korean BBQ as well as some other dishes, like tteobokki, spicy pork stir-fries, and bibimbap. Yook’s version is served traditional style, with a sunny-side-up fried egg.

Address: 2408 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-9292

Robson Street’s Sura serves award-winning cuisine in a stylish setting. Sura offers a Dolsot bibimbap with assorted vegetables and a fried egg, as well as a bulgogi bibimbap.

Address: 1518 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-7872

Midam Cafe

Midam is a Korean restaurant and dessert cafe with locations in both Vancouver and Burnaby. It offers a few different variations of bibimbap with beef and beef brisket.

Address: 3211 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-714-0233

This Oak Street spot is a Korean restaurant and raw bar, serving stews, Korean BBQ, fried chicken, and of course, bibimbap. Joon’s version is served with Black Angus beef bulgogi and gochujang.

Address: 3093 Oak Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0846

The West End in Vancouver has plenty of fantastic options for Korean food, including Ma Dang Goul. This spot’s menu has a few different bibimbap options, including Dolsot Bibimbap, chicken bibimbap, and seafood bibimbap.

Address: 847 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-3585

This sleek, contemporary Korean eatery serves classic dishes in a stylish setting, and its bibimbap is next level. Head here for a bowl that features spinach, Gosari, zucchini, shiitake, carrot, konbu, beef tartare, and quail egg yolk.

Address: 52 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-1240

Tako does Korean Mexican fusion, serving Korean flavours in the context of dishes like tacos and burrito bowls. It also happens to have a few bibimbap offerings, including bulgogi, spicy pork, BBQ short rib, and vegetable options.

Address: 601 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-7010

This low-key spot is actually in Burnaby, but it’s very worth making the effort to seek it out. Serving Korean eats like fried chicken, steamed dumplings, and jap chae, Nadri also has a fantastic bibimbap on its menu. The stone pot bibimbap features bulgogi beef, mushrooms, a fried egg, and a medley of vegetables like carrots, zucchini, and bean sprouts.

Address: 4501 North Road #111F, Burnaby

Phone: 778-952-5777

