Dished Neighbourhood Gems: Vancouver's Punjabi Market

Punjabi Market is a small, three-block area on Main Street between East 48th and East 51st Avenues. The commercial district is technically part of the Sunset neighbourhood, both of which are home to one of Canada’s largest South Asian communities.

The three blocks here have long been a hub for Indian restaurants, sweet shops, clothing stores, jewellers, grocers, and other local businesses, drawing folks from the South Asian community to its shops since the 1970s.

In order to protect and preserve this important cultural area, the City has recently taken measures to work with businesses and residents of Punjabi Market, especially as development threatens to erase the neighbourhood and its history.

While many of the restaurants that used to exist here have now shuttered, it’s still a fantastic area to head to for Indian groceries and eats.

Pakoras and samosas: Tandoori Oven

This restaurant specializes in Indian and Pakistani cuisine, serving a range of dishes like daal, eggplant bharta, chicken tandoori, biryani, and more.

Address: 6452 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-3355

Indian eats and sweets: All India Sweets & Restaurant

This longstanding restaurant has a huge menu of naan, biryani dishes, and tandoori, with plenty of vegetarian options. True to its name, it also offers a few dessert options, including Gulab Jamun, Kheer, and a Coconut Surprise.

Address: 6560 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-327-0891

Spice heaven: Punjab Food Center

For all your Punjabi grocery needs, head to Punjab Food Center. This spot has a small selection of produce at the front (with a great selection of pepper varieties!), as well as aisle upon aisle of spices, sauces, ghee, bulk rice, grains, and other hard-to-find items needed for many South Asian recipes.

Address: 6635 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-322-5502

Halal groceries: Bangla Bazar

Head to this small, recently opened Halal market for fish, meat, spices, rice, and more specialty Bangladeshi grocery items.

Address: 6657 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-754-5841

Affordable produce: Polo Market

This little corner market is known by locals for its incredibly affordable produce, as well as a selection of South Asian pantry items, spices, bulk nuts, and huge bags of rice.

Address: 6411 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-3240

Indian sweets: Himalaya Restaurant

This restaurant has served the community in one iteration or another for the past 50 years – a hugely impressive feat for restaurants in this city. Himalaya, which also has a location in Richmond, serves Indian classics like tandoori, biryani, vindaloo, goat curry, and plenty more.

Address: 6587 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-324-6514

