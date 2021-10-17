7 locally-inspired pumpkin carving templates for Halloween

Looking for some Jack-O-Lantern inspiration? We’ve come up with seven locally-themed carving templates to try out before Halloween.

Some of these might not be for the faint at heart.

Our politician templates are certainly a little more difficult. We also recommend the use of a power drill to shoot through perfectly round holes in some of these designs — see the Lions Gate Bridge and Science World templates for ideas.

FYI: The black areas are meant to be the areas where pumpkin is removed. Orange = pumpkin, black = holes.

Click on the image to download the full-size version.

Dr Bonnie Henry:

Vancouver Canucks:

Lions Gate Bridge at night:

TELUS World of Science:

Premier John Horgan:

Seth Rogan:

Stanley Park Coyote: