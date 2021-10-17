7 locally-inspired pumpkin carving templates for Halloween

Looking for some Jack-O-Lantern inspiration? We’ve come up with seven locally-themed carving templates to try out before Halloween.
Some of these might not be for the faint at heart.
Our politician templates are certainly a little more difficult. We also recommend the use of a power drill to shoot through perfectly round holes in some of these designs — see the Lions Gate Bridge and Science World templates for ideas.
FYI: The black areas are meant to be the areas where pumpkin is removed. Orange = pumpkin, black = holes.
Click on the image to download the full-size version.
- You might also like:
- TikTok's power-washing pumpkin hack makes jack-o-lanterns quickly (VIDEOS)
- Squid Game Halloween costumes to rock this year
- Classic family-friendly Halloween movies to check out this month