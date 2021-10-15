Imagine all the Halloween goodness of a jack-o-lantern with next to none of the elbow grease.

An oddly satisfying trend on TikTok this October is sharing exactly how you can get a pumpkin with a sly smile in about 30 seconds by using a power washer.

TikTok users have been sharing videos of themselves trying out the trend, and many of them seem stunned by the results and say it really works.

Posters with the best technique and results appear to use the power washer to draw an outline first of the shape they want, like triangle eyes and a toothy smile.

Then, they continue to blast the area inside the outline until it punches through.

All the pumpkin “guts” and seeds inside foam out easily, leaving you with a hollowed-out jack-o-lantern.

The scraggly results are perfect for Halloween and the lines aren’t clean and crisp. You could also try using the power wash method as a starting point and go in with a knife later to tidy up the design.

If you’re going to power wash pumpkins, be careful not to overdo it. You don’t want to blast through the backside of the pumpkin.

But this technique is getting a lot of attention for being a quick and easy way – provided you have access to a power washer – to carve up some pumpkins for the spooky season.