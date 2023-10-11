Calling all chicken fans! There’s an epic new menu item coming in hot that you’re going to want to check out: Mary Brown’s Double Big Mary Sandwich.

This souped-up version of “Canada’s best chicken sandwich” is here for a good time, not a long time.

Made with two grade-A chicken breasts, mayo, lettuce, and a warm sesame bun, the Double Big Mary Sandwich hits stores across Canada on October 17 for two weeks only.

