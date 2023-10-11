FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Mary Brown's launches new Double Big Mary Sandwich for limited time

Oct 11 2023, 7:58 pm
Mary Brown's launches new Double Big Mary Sandwich for limited time
Calling all chicken fans! There’s an epic new menu item coming in hot that you’re going to want to check out: Mary Brown’s Double Big Mary Sandwich.

This souped-up version of “Canada’s best chicken sandwich” is here for a good time, not a long time.

Made with two grade-A chicken breasts, mayo, lettuce, and a warm sesame bun, the Double Big Mary Sandwich hits stores across Canada on October 17 for two weeks only.

