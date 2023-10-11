Mary Brown's launches new Double Big Mary Sandwich for limited time
Oct 11 2023, 7:58 pm
Calling all chicken fans! There’s an epic new menu item coming in hot that you’re going to want to check out: Mary Brown’s Double Big Mary Sandwich.
This souped-up version of “Canada’s best chicken sandwich” is here for a good time, not a long time.
Made with two grade-A chicken breasts, mayo, lettuce, and a warm sesame bun, the Double Big Mary Sandwich hits stores across Canada on October 17 for two weeks only.
- You might also like:
- People upset with Canadian restaurant's policy that prohibits kids under 10
- Metro Vancouver's newest Chipotle location officially opens this week
- Vancouver's new pizza spot teases wood-fired pies and bubble tea
If you’re a fan of big-name foodie drops and deals, be sure to check out Starbucks’ promo, which kicked off today, and these recent menu additions from other brands, too!
@dailyhive Which one are you excited for the most? 🍗🍔🍩🥤#dishedvan #fastfood #newsdrops #canada #canadianfoodie #timhortons #aw #kfc #jollibee ♬ Lo-Fi electric piano fashionable(840331) – yutaka.T