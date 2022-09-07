It looks like KFC has let the Ruffles potato chip brand in on its famously secret chicken recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

The flavours of KFC’s finger-lickin’ chicken have combined with the ridged crunch of Ruffles to create a brand new potato chip flavour: Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken.

This new chip flavour is available now across Canada in all major retailers for a limited time.

“KFC’s secret recipe is one of the best-kept secrets out there, but we couldn’t turn down the opportunity to make the ultimate Finger Lickin’ Good chip with such a powerhouse brand,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, the CMO of KFC Canada, in a press release.

“We love seeing what’s happening with like-minded brands uniting and we’re thrilled to join forces with Ruffles to bring the unimaginable to consumers who know and love our products,” added Bond-Debicki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Canada (@kfc_canada)

“Ruffles and KFC have a lot in common — we both have a legacy of innovative products that pack a big, satisfying crunch and mouth-watering taste!” said Lisa Allie, senior marketing director of PepsiCo, in the press release.

“Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips give Canadians a unique and adventurous flavour and crunch experience.”

Anyone who grabs a bag of this limited-edition product will also receive an offer of 20% off on your next KFC order over $10 online or via the KFC app.

Don’t miss out on trying these tasty chips out because once they’re gone, they’re gone.