FoodFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

KFC and Ruffles release Original Recipe Chicken potato chips in Canada

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Sep 7 2022, 5:48 pm
KFC and Ruffles release Original Recipe Chicken potato chips in Canada
WUTTISAK PROMCHOO/Shutterstock

It looks like KFC has let the Ruffles potato chip brand in on its famously secret chicken recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

The flavours of KFC’s finger-lickin’ chicken have combined with the ridged crunch of Ruffles to create a brand new potato chip flavour: Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken.

This new chip flavour is available now across Canada in all major retailers for a limited time.

“KFC’s secret recipe is one of the best-kept secrets out there, but we couldn’t turn down the opportunity to make the ultimate Finger Lickin’ Good chip with such a powerhouse brand,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, the CMO of KFC Canada, in a press release.

“We love seeing what’s happening with like-minded brands uniting and we’re thrilled to join forces with Ruffles to bring the unimaginable to consumers who know and love our products,” added Bond-Debicki.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KFC Canada (@kfc_canada)

“Ruffles and KFC have a lot in common — we both have a legacy of innovative products that pack a big, satisfying crunch and mouth-watering taste!” said Lisa Allie, senior marketing director of PepsiCo, in the press release.

“Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips give Canadians a unique and adventurous flavour and crunch experience.”

Anyone who grabs a bag of this limited-edition product will also receive an offer of 20% off on your next KFC order over $10 online or via the KFC app.

KFC and Ruffles

Courtesy of KFC and Ruffles

Don’t miss out on trying these tasty chips out because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.