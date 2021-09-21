Best fall and winter farmers' markets in Metro Vancouver

Even though the hot days of summer are in the rearview, Metro Vancouver still has a ton of great markets you can shop at well into the fall and winter.

And if you want to pick up armfuls of fresh produce, locally sourced ingredients, unique gifts, and fresh-baked goods – then few places are better than your local market.

So bring your reusable bags and baskets because you’re going to want to stock up on all the fresh finds.

Metro Vancouver’s best fall and winter markets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisha & Delaney Zayac (@icecaporganics) on Jan 16, 2016 at 12:19pm PST

This market right by Nat Bailey Stadium happens year-round. The winter season, starting after October 31, will feature more than 70 different stalls, vendors, farmers, and food trucks. Well-organized into four different zones and right on the bike path, it’s a fun and convenient way to shop.

When: Saturdays

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Acio Realtor (@virginia_acio_realestate)

You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats. Just watch out for the seagulls; they have a taste for Lee’s Donuts.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hastings Farmers Market (@hastingsfarmersmarket)



The best place to go in the colder months for farm-to-table meals, each week there are over 35 different vendors to shop from. Right now, they’re opening at 10 am for shopping for those vulnerable to COVD-19 before opening to everyone at 10:30 am.

When: Sundays from November 7, 2021, to April 24, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Growing Chefs! (@growingchefs)



Featuring everything from farmers to food trucks, this is a convenient place in Coquitlam to pick up your weekly staples. Plus, keep an eye out for details on their upcoming Christmas Market.

When: Sundays until October 31

Time: 9 am to 1 pm

Location: Behind the Poirier Library, 575 Poirier Street, Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Tong (@livewellwithlindsay)

The 2021 Burnaby Farmers’ Market will be running until October 30. That gives you plenty of time to bring your pooch shopping with you and stock up on fresh produce this fall.

When: Saturdays until October 30

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Burnaby City Hall (North Parking Lot) – 4949 Canada Way, Burnaby