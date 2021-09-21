Best fall and winter farmers' markets in Metro Vancouver
Even though the hot days of summer are in the rearview, Metro Vancouver still has a ton of great markets you can shop at well into the fall and winter.
And if you want to pick up armfuls of fresh produce, locally sourced ingredients, unique gifts, and fresh-baked goods – then few places are better than your local market.
So bring your reusable bags and baskets because you’re going to want to stock up on all the fresh finds.
Metro Vancouver’s best fall and winter markets
Riley Park Farmers’ Market
This market right by Nat Bailey Stadium happens year-round. The winter season, starting after October 31, will feature more than 70 different stalls, vendors, farmers, and food trucks. Well-organized into four different zones and right on the bike path, it’s a fun and convenient way to shop.
When: Saturdays
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Location: E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver
Granville Island Public Market
You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats. Just watch out for the seagulls; they have a taste for Lee’s Donuts.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am to 6 pm
Location: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Hastings Park Winter Farmers’ Market
The best place to go in the colder months for farm-to-table meals, each week there are over 35 different vendors to shop from. Right now, they’re opening at 10 am for shopping for those vulnerable to COVD-19 before opening to everyone at 10:30 am.
When: Sundays from November 7, 2021, to April 24, 2022
Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm
Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Coquitlam Farmers’ Market Society
Featuring everything from farmers to food trucks, this is a convenient place in Coquitlam to pick up your weekly staples. Plus, keep an eye out for details on their upcoming Christmas Market.
When: Sundays until October 31
Time: 9 am to 1 pm
Location: Behind the Poirier Library, 575 Poirier Street, Coquitlam
Burnaby Farmers’ Market
The 2021 Burnaby Farmers’ Market will be running until October 30. That gives you plenty of time to bring your pooch shopping with you and stock up on fresh produce this fall.
When: Saturdays until October 30
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Burnaby City Hall (North Parking Lot) – 4949 Canada Way, Burnaby