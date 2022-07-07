These six small BC cities have been named the best in Canada

Small cities can overall be pretty underrated. But it’s no surprise that some small cities in our beautiful province rank among the best in all of Canada.

The ranking by Resonance Consultancy rounded up the best 25 small cities in the country and is based on six key metrics: Place, Product, Programming, Prosperity, People, and Promotion.

Three out of the top 10 spots of course went to BC.

So let’s dive in on which small cities in BC made the cut and might just persuade you to move to one of them, too.

1. Victoria

“Canada’s best small city is, for the most part, a cipher for the rest of the country, with more of us having a better familiarity with Florida than with this provincial capital on the edge of a continent,” the ranking touts.

Did you know? Victoria has been ranked Canada’s best small city! Check out the article from @Resonanceco to see how #yyj ranked among other top urban destinations: https://t.co/9crCQ9t8bX pic.twitter.com/b0zIDxyIII — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) July 6, 2022

The city is also placed in the top five spots in the diverse Place category and is #2 for its Parks & Outdoors.

Victoria does not score very high in the Weather subcategory as it ranks in 35th place.

However, the city redeems itself for its recognized nightlife, ranking #1 in Canada in our vibrant Programming category.

“This is where craft brewing in Canada was born, after all, with trailblazer Spinnakers still open and always a must-visit for beer aficionados,” the Resonance Consultancy website reads.

The city is also recognized for attracting “outdoorsy and health-conscious” folks as the “pandemic has only pushed more people to discover a region where you can surf, mountain bike and put in eight hours at the office all in one day.”

2. Kelowna

The third-largest urban centre in the province has been described as the “heart of Western Canada’s bountiful, fertile agriculture industry,” Resonance Consultancy said.

A post shared by City of Kelowna (@cityofkelowna)

The organization has ranked Kelowna at #5 for its impressive growing metropolitan area.

The city ranks #8 for Relocation.

“The running joke locally is that everyone here was a recent arrival at some point,” the ranking reads.

While forest fires during the dry and hot summer months, Kelowna is still in the top 10 air quality among Canada’s small cities.