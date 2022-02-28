Three scenic BC towns named among world's most loved destinations

BC has been well represented on a list that ranks the world’s most loved places.

Created by the Tourism Sentiment Index (TSI), the list highlights 100 different places from around the world.

“To calculate the score, we collect all the conversations and content around a destination and, through natural language processing, filter to those that are driven by a destination’s tourism experiences or products,” the website states.

While Ontario and Alberta also made the list, BC made the most appearances of all of them.

These are the three BC towns named among 100 of the world’s most loved destinations.

Richmond

The first BC location to crack the list was Richmond, which was ranked at #34. Richmond’s Tourism Sentiment Score was 28.30.

Richmond is well known by people in BC, and we’re sure that Steveston Village was a major reason why this ranked so highly on the list.

Kelowna

The City of Kelowna made the list at #96, with a Tourism Sentiment Score of 23.60.

A popular summer destination for family vacations, Kelowna offers breathtaking sightseeing and a pretty decent nightlife for a relatively small city.

Shuswap

Rounding out the top 100 was the Shuswap region with a Tourism Sentiment Score of 23.55.

Consisting primarily of beautiful natural landscapes like lakes and parks, Shuswap is a popular summer camping destination, and it’s not a surprise that people have been talking about this beautiful BC region, which has led to it being #99 on the most loved destinations.

Methodology

The methodology used in ranking the different locations is pretty interesting.

The list was mostly created by word of mouth. No financial donations or surveys were used in creating the list.

The TSI suggests that the methodology is the result of scanning and interpreting “sentiment from massive volumes of content about travel.”

TSI poured through 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available on about 21,330 global destinations.

The most loved destination of all was the Sunshine Coast in Australia. The Whitsundays Australia and Udaipur, India, rounded out the top three.

You can see the full list here.

With files from Laine Mitchell