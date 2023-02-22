The best barbershops in Vancouver for a slick spring fade

With spring just around the corner, sort of, we thought we’d highlight the best barbershops in Vancouver for a slick and fresh fade.

These barbershops offer varying prices and styles, and one is sure to suit your needs, including “the one with the dog in the doorway.”

While this list is not exhaustive, it’s a great start if you are looking for some inspiration before heading into hopefully sunnier times in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAULIE’S BARBERSHOP (@pauliesbarbershop)

Opened in December 2015, Paulie’s is located in Little Mountain, the heart of Main Street in Vancouver. The shop features a super-talented team led by head barber Paul Donnici.

Paulie’s also offers beard trims if your whiskers need a touchup.

The shop’s star is Stella, which has led to the slogan, “The one with the dog in the doorway.”

Aside from getting slick fades, you’ll listen to a bumpin’ playlist while being pampered.

The laid-back vibe makes this an easy choice as one of the best barbershops in Vancouver.

Address: 4326 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-3995

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knowledge Barbers (@knowledgebarbers)

It’s hard to find a top-quality cut through a walk-in appointment. Enter Knowledge Barbers.

Located in Mount Pleasant, Knowledge Barbers is home to a tight-knit collective of experienced and developing barbers. Founded in 2019 by brothers Marvin & Marlon Soriano, the shop remains as dedicated to serving the community as it is to advocate for it.

Through fundraisers and charitable sports events, they have kickstarted giveback programs for various Vancouver organizations, including the Chinatown Merchants Association, Right To Play Canada, and youth sports teams at St. Patrick’s Secondary (their alma mater).

Address: 86 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3938

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOOMBOX BARBERSHOP (@boomboxbarbershop)

The owner of Boombox, Dez, has been cutting hair for just over five years and started this shop at just 21 years of age.

Don’t let his age fool you, though. Dez and his team offer some of the best cuts in the city, along with a friendly vibe and a rad space.

Address: 2460 Heather Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9373

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIGHTS FΛDED (@nightsfaded)

Nights Faded doesn’t offer much information about itself on its website or via social media, but we’ve heard through sources that its hair stylists provide some of the best fades you can find in the city.

The Instagram page also suggests the shop offers tattoos and cuts for women.

Address: 1402 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9724

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heisman.barbershop (@heisman.barbershop)

Heisman is located in the heart of Gastown, and if the name didn’t give it away, this place is ideal for sports fans. Decorated with jerseys and sports memorabilia, we’re sure they’d be keen to talk sports while they spruce up your hair with a fresh new fade.

There’s also a second location in Richmond.

Address: 332 Water Street Unit 150, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-2220

View this post on Instagram A post shared by .SORRENTO BARBERS. (@sorrentobarbers)

It’s more than a haircut you’d receive at Sorrento; you’d be taking a seat in Vancouver’s history. This establishment has been around since the ’50s, and to survive that long, you have to be doing something very right.

Sorrento’s has a waitlist; you can text 604-330-8137 to put your name on it.

Address: 2417 East Hastings, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Belmont Barbershop 💈 (@thebelmontbarbershop)

The Belmont has been giving men sick fades and perfectly manicured beards since 2007 and is located in beautiful Mount Pleasant. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred.

Phone: 111 East Broadway, Vancouver

Address: 604-568-6238

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Del Ray Barbershop (@delraybarbershop)

Located right in the middle of Commercial Drive, Del Ray offers a chill vibe and a reasonably affordable cut to go along with it. But, of course, you can just book a beard trim if you feel shaggy.

Address: 1708 East 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-235-2886

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @renejustino

How would you like to sip a cappuccino or a glass of scotch with your cut or shave? You can make that a reality at Regal Grooming Lounge. That also automatically makes it one of the best barbershops in Vancouver.

Or better yet, ask for a martini, shaken, not stirred, and come out feeling and looking like James Bond, thanks to this classy joint.

Address: 415 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-7668

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Joy Barber & Salon (@bigjoybarberandsalon)

While Big Joy doesn’t only cater to men, there’s no doubt the professionals here will handle your hair with the utmost care and attention to detail.

They offer a full range of services, including a whole suite of different hair colouring if you’re feeling adventurous.

Address: 2137 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-5582

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelley Salehi (@farzadsbarbershop)

Who wouldn’t want a haircut from someone who calls himself “Farzad the happy barber”?

Farzad’s is located in Yaletown and has been a mainstay for manscaping for 17 years. If you’re looking for a straight-razor shave, Farzad is renowned for his technique.

Address: #126-1208 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-408-0060

If you’ve got a suggestion for an establishment that belongs on this list of the best barbershops in Vancouver, shout them out in the comments.