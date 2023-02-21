Winter wallop: Freezing temperatures, 15 cm of snow forecast for Metro Vancouver

Weather forecasts for Metro Vancouver are calling for freezing temperatures and up to 15 cm of snow over the next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says there is a chance of flurries around the South Coast tonight and Wednesday as cold temperatures move in, but that’s just the start.

According to The Weather Network, parts of the Lower Mainland could see a big dump of snow starting on Saturday.

The Weather Network is showing up to 10 cm of snow on Saturday, and another 5 cm on Sunday.

In addition to the snow, the temperature is about to take a major dive around the BC South Coast.

Starting overnight, mercury is expected to drop below zero, with the wind chill making it feel like -7°C.

While snow in February may seem strange for some, a meteorologist with ECCC says the weather Metro Vancouver has been facing has been fairly typical.

If you need a bit of a laugh as we deal with this latest blast of winter, make sure to check out these memes based on Vancouver’s snowy struggles.

And FYI, we are just 27 days away from spring.