The Vancouver origin story of Canada's biggest lavender tower (PHOTOS)

The woman on the right is in absolute awe. (Provence En Couleur)

Vancouver is home to many fascinating things, including Stanley Park, unaffordable housing, and now, Canada’s biggest lavender tower.

Provence En Couleur is a lavender-themed boutique store in Vancouver, and its founder and owner shared the origin story of the lavender tower with Daily Hive.

Eric Mourre isn’t even exactly sure where the idea initially came from.

“I think the idea came to me on a trip back home to France,” he said.

“I thought to myself, ‘hm, I bet I could make a really big tower of lavender with all the lavender I have.'”

Clearly, that’s precisely what Mourre did.

Provence En Couleur opened as a pop-up for the first time in October, and according to Mourre, many people are visiting the Granville Island space to check out the lavender monolith.

While you can try and guess how many bouquets of lavender make up the tower, Mourre said they’re keeping it a secret publicly so that visiting customers who guess the number correctly in-store can win a free bouquet of lavender.

Though, so far, no one has guessed the correct number!

It took Mourre and his fellow builder Maxine about an hour and a half to put the tower together.

Mourre and his team are looking for a permanent and bigger retail space in Vancouver to house and potentially make Canada’s biggest lavender tower even bigger.