Big news, craft beer lovers: Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria announced today that its craft beer label, Benchmark Beer, will now be brewed at Steamworks Brewing Company.

The two local Vancouver brands have joined together to meet the growing demand and growth Famoso has had for its craft beer.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Steamworks, a key player in our hometown’s craft beer community,” said Raymond Ho, VP of marketing at FDF Restaurant Brandz. “Benchmark Beer has been a staple for Famoso fans since its launch in 2016, and this new partnership will help enhance our Benchmark Beer and increase our production capacity, offering our guests an exceptional pairing with our Neapolitan pizzas.”

To celebrate this new partnership, Famoso is hosting Famosofest from October 21 to 28. Customers dining in can try a pint of Benchmark Beer for just $4 with the purchase of a pizza. This offer is available for customers across BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Additionally, both the Benchmark Pale Ale and Lager will be available at all these locations.

“Few things go together as well as pizza and beer – and we’re big fans of Famoso over at Steamworks,” said Eli Gershkovitch, Steamworks CEO. “We’ll be working closely with Famoso to produce both a Benchmark Pale Ale and Lager, and look forward to guests being able to experience the new brews, starting today.”

