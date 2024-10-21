It’s no secret that Metro Vancouver has a pretty great beer scene, but now that’s being officially recognized with one spot winning bronze at the 2024 Canada Beer Cup Championships.

Dageraad Brewing in Burnaby received bronze for its Tous Les Jours, a mixed-culture fermented table beer.

“We brewed this lovely little thing for our fellow brewers, to provide a journey for the palate that won’t interfere with work,” said Dageraad Brewing on its site. “If you are not a brewer, feel free to borrow their beer, but know that we brewed it for them.”

Dageraad Brewing’s Tous Les Jours also took home gold in the Low-ABV Beers (1.0% to3.0% ABV) category as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Beer Cup | Coupe des bières du Canada (@canadabeercup)

For those unfamiliar, The Canada Beer Cup is a national competition celebrating independently owned and operated breweries across Canada.

Other Metro Vancouver winners include:

Four Winds Brewing Co. — BBNOALC Non-Alcoholic Sour Beer (Silver in N/A Beers)

Barnside Brewing Co. — Mexican-Style Light Lager (Silver in International Pale Lager)

Parallel 49 Brewing — Bierfest – German Pilsner (Gold in Pale Bitter European Beer)

Red Truck Beer Company — La Strada Italian Pilsner (Gold in Hoppy Lager – x5 Open Category)

Changing Colours Brewing Project — Neat Neat Neat (Silver in Hoppy Lager – x5 Open Category)

Poco Brothers Brewing Co. — PB Dark Lager (Silver in Dark Lager)

KPU Brew Lab — 50./50 Hefe (Bronze in German Wheat Beers)

Train Wreck Brewing — English Pale Ale (Gold in English Style Bitter & Pale Ale)

Smugglers Trail Caskworks — Canoe Chase IPA (Bronze in English IPA)

Brassneck Brewery — Old Money (Gold in Brown British Ale)

Camp Beer Co. — S’Mores Milk Stout (Silver in North American Stout)

Red Truck Beer Company — Monster Jam Juicy IPA (Silver in North American IPA – Hybrid Category)

Bomber Brewing — Sandtrax Aussie ISA (Silver in Specialty IPA)

Four Winds Brewing Co. — Nectarous Dry-Hopped Sour (Silver in Contemporary Sour Ales (without fruit)

Bomber Brewing — Rosefinch Raspberry Sour (Silver in Fruited Sour – X$, Open Category)

Dageraad Brewing — Antigoon (Silver in Golden Belgian Strong Ale)

Farm Country Brewing — Dad Jokes Corny Lager (Bronze in Historical Beer)

Brassneck Brewery — Rosé Changeling (Gold in Specialty Fruit Beer)

Taylight Brewing — Pirates Treasure Golden Ale (Silver in Golden Ale)

Beva Brewing — Showboat (Gold in Single Packaging)

Parallel 49 Brewing — Neon Panther (Silver in Single Packaging)

Camp Beer Co. — Flannel Pyjamas Grand Cru (Bronze in Single Packaging)

Luppolo Brewing Company — Tart Wild (Serie Selvatica) (Gold in Series Packaging)

Main Street Brewing — Main Street Brewing (Bronze in Series Packaging)

You can view the full list of winners on the Canada Beer Cup website.

Did your favourite brewery win an award? Let us know in the comments.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok