It’s time to browse the aisles and stock up on Halloween candy and treats again to ensure you have a full bowl for trick-or-treaters.

So we compared the price of candy and other snacks at four of Canada’s largest and most popular supermarket chains — Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, and Walmart. Each store offered a variety of Halloween treats, but we wanted to know where you can get the most value for your treats this spooky season.

For consistency, we chose only the same products in the same size from each store.

So whether you’re getting ready to welcome trick-or-treaters or stocking up on snacks for the child within (no judgment!), here’s where you can find the best deals on Halloween candy and treats this year.

Cadbury Halloween candy variety pack, Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo and Cadbury Mini Toffee Crunch, 45-count

Loblaws: $10.99

Metro: $7.99 (previously $10.99)

Sobeys: $10.99

Walmart: $8.98

Nestlé peanut-free chocolate bars, assorted minis, 50-count

Loblaws: $9

Metro: $7.99 (previously $11.99)

Sobeys: $13.49

Walmart: $6.97 (previously $11.48)

Maynards assorted gummy candy packs, 45-count

Loblaws: $8.99 (previously $11.99)

Metro: $7.99 (previously $10.99)

Sobeys: $10.99

Walmart: $8.97

Mars Variety Halloween chocolate candy bars, assorted fun-size bars, 50-count

Loblaws: $9 (previously $14.99)

Metro: $13.99

Sobeys: $13.99

Walmart: $10.77

Lay’s classic potato chips, 40-count

Loblaws: $12.99

Metro: $12.99

Sobeys: $13.49

Walmart: $11.48

Rice Krispies Treats mini squares, 40 mini bars

Loblaws: $8 (previously $9.99)

Metro: $9.99

Sobeys: $10.79

Walmart: $7.97

Tootsie roll assorted Halloween candy, 1.3kg

Loblaws: $12.99 (previously $15.99)

Metro: $14.99

Sobeys: $17.49

Walmart: $14.48

Conclusion

As we approach Halloween, several stores, such as Loblaws, Walmart, and Metro, appear to have cut prices on some items to attract savvy shoppers. If you’re looking for the best deal on variety packs, it’s hard to beat the Mars Variety Halloween chocolate candy bars (50-count) from Loblaws at $9, which was previously $14.99.

Compared to other stores, most of the products were a few dollars more expensive at Sobeys, whereas a 1.3kg bag of Tootsie Roll assorted candy costs $17.49 compared to just $12.99 at Loblaws.

Metro and Loblaws fell somewhere in the middle when it came to pricing, but if you want to buy Halloween treats on a budget, Walmart appears to have the best deals—a box of Nestlé assorted mini chocolates (50-count) costs just $6.97, compared to $13.49 at Sobeys.