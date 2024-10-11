Vancouverites know Bells & Whistles as a neighbourhood staple for delicious comfort eats and brews. The concept opened its original location on Fraser Street in 2017, before launching a second outpost on Dunbar Street in 2020.

Bells & Whistles’ parent company, Gooseneck Hospitality, confirmed to Dished that the Dunbar location offered its final service last Sunday.

The group, which also operates multiple Lucky Taco and Bufala locations, shared that despite being a locally loved place, they felt that the Dunbar eatery wasn’t a fitting long-term spot for Bells & Whistles.

Luckily, another group has come and snagged the spot, making the sale of the space a smooth transition. We’ll share more about who’s taking over soon.

As for the original Bells & Whistles on Fraser, it’s not going anywhere.

Folks are invited to head to 3296 Fraser Street and enjoy the eatery’s signature menu of classic Americana roadside-inspired fare, drinks, and good vibes.

Bells & Whistles — Dunbar

Address: 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

