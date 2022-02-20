SportsOlympics

Canadian athletes show up in style for Beijing 2022 Olympics closing ceremony (PHOTOS)

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
Feb 20 2022, 5:23 pm
Team Canada/Twitter

After nearly three weeks of gruelling competition, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics finally came to an end with its traditional closing ceremony.

Speed skater Isabelle Weidemann, who won gold, silver, and bronze at the Olympics, carried in the maple leaf flag for Canada at the closing ceremony.

Canada finished off its Games with 26 medals: four gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze to finish fourth on the overall medal table behind Norway, ROC, and Germany.

Here’s Weidemann carrying the flag, along with some of the other best scenes from the final event of the Games:

The Sharpe siblings — freestyle skier Cassie and snowboarder Darcy — met up for a wholesome photo op:

 

A post shared by Cassie Sharpe (@cassiesharpe)

And yes, one of the best Olympic power couples: hockey player Blayre Turnbull and bobsledding fiancé Ryan Sommer got a chance to show off their Olympic gold and bronze medals, respectively.

 

A post shared by Blayre Turnbull (@blayre.turnbull)

The Olympic flag was traditionally passed on to the next Winter Games host, Italy’s Milan-Cortana, who will be playing host in 2026.

But if summer events are more your thing, start your countdown: The Paris 2024 Olympics are just 887 days away.

