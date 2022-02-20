Canadian athletes show up in style for Beijing 2022 Olympics closing ceremony (PHOTOS)

After nearly three weeks of gruelling competition, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics finally came to an end with its traditional closing ceremony.

Speed skater Isabelle Weidemann, who won gold, silver, and bronze at the Olympics, carried in the maple leaf flag for Canada at the closing ceremony.

Canada finished off its Games with 26 medals: four gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze to finish fourth on the overall medal table behind Norway, ROC, and Germany.

Here’s Weidemann carrying the flag, along with some of the other best scenes from the final event of the Games:

Spotted: a three-time Olympic medallist, Ottawa-born, Canadian speed skater 🇨🇦 Isabelle Weidemann is carrying the Canadian flag into the #Beijing2022 closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/eZ33UzcLTZ — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 20, 2022

Ready for the closing ceremony! pic.twitter.com/9mHYoAGmuR — Brad Gushue (@BradGushue) February 20, 2022

When you bring figure skaters to a closing ceremony you can expect at least one lift for a photo op 📸 pic.twitter.com/2GjW8H2lXz — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 20, 2022

BYOF Bring Your Own Flag 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/msbkjHUKcB — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 20, 2022

The Sharpe siblings — freestyle skier Cassie and snowboarder Darcy — met up for a wholesome photo op:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie Sharpe (@cassiesharpe)

The Olympic cauldron has been extinguished After 16 days of competition, the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games were officially declared closed ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/07YyeemqPa — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 20, 2022

And yes, one of the best Olympic power couples: hockey player Blayre Turnbull and bobsledding fiancé Ryan Sommer got a chance to show off their Olympic gold and bronze medals, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blayre Turnbull (@blayre.turnbull)

The Olympic flag was traditionally passed on to the next Winter Games host, Italy’s Milan-Cortana, who will be playing host in 2026.

Passing the flag The official handover from Beijing 2022 to Milano Cortina 2026 is underway 🇨🇳🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/xnwa1vIHsT — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 20, 2022

But if summer events are more your thing, start your countdown: The Paris 2024 Olympics are just 887 days away.