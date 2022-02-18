Hilarious Canadian skier does pretend make-out sesh at Olympics

Cassie Sharpe told us last month that preparing for the Winter Olympics was stressful.

But you’d never know it by watching the Canadian freestyle skier compete in the halfpipe competition on Thursday.

The Comox, BC, native won a medal for Canada at a second straight Olympics, capturing silver four years after winning gold.

Sharpe showed no nerves on any of her three runs, scoring 89.00 on Run 1, 90.00 on Run 2, and 90.75 on Run 3 — higher scores than anyone else posted aside from gold medallist Eileen Gu of China.

The Canadian’s reaction after each run was absolutely hilarious.

“It’s the Olympics baby!” Sharpe said to the cameras after letting out a big “Wooo!” on her first run.

She gave a shoutout to Garfinkel’s in Whistler, where family and friends were watching her, after Run 2.

Then while trying to stay warm and waiting for the score after her final run, Sharpe hilariously pretended to be in a make-out session, turning her back to the camera to perform the classic gag, seen below at the 24-second mark.

We must protect @CassieSharpe at all costs 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AN06TK0Ucb — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

Sharpe and teammate Rachael Karker landed on the podium, prompting Sharpe to tell the Chinese gold medal winner she was in a “Canadian sandwich.”

How Sharpe managed to stay so relaxed is remarkable given how the last year went for her. The 29-year-old needed surgery to repair a torn ACL and partially torn MCL last year. She then suffered a fractured femur caused by an error in the surgery itself. It took her many months to recover.

She was away from her family for weeks, training in a team bubble in Calgary.

But Sharpe did tell us one other thing in our interview back in January. She said she was “ready to go kick some butt.”

Needless to say, she did that.