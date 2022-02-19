Isabelle Weidemann will lead Canada in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Weidemann will guide the Canadian Olympic team into Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, for the closing ceremony Sunday.

“It means so much to represent Canada… to wear the Maple Leaf, to be carried by everybody back home, my friends and my family.” 🗣 Canada's Closing Ceremony flag bearer Isabelle Weidemann Details ➡️ https://t.co/746v2v4fO7@i_weidemann | @SSC_PVC pic.twitter.com/btSfWDEvj5 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 20, 2022

“It’s such an honour to be carrying the Canadian flag in the Closing Ceremony,” she said in a release. “It’s just been a crazy end to such an unbelievable week. I’m so proud to be a member of this team. I don’t know how many times this week that I’ve shared in other people’s joy and shared in sadness as well. It’s been so incredible to just watch everyone do their best. I love the Olympic Games. I love being part of the Canadian team.

“We may have been far apart from support back home, from family, from friends, but thank you to everyone cheering across the country. We felt that support and I’m so proud to contribute to that inspiration and to be part of the team that has helped bring happiness back to Canada.”

The speed skater is a fitting choice as the 26-year-old Ottawa, ON product will leave Beijing as Canada’s most colourful competitor.

Weidemann is just the second Canadian in Winter Olympic history to leave a single Winter Games with gold, silver, and bronze medals. She won gold in the team pursuit, silver in the 5000m, and bronze in the 3000m.

She won them in reverse order, scooping up bronze first before adding silver and gold to her collection.

Gotta collect 'em all 🥇🥈🥉 Isabelle Weidemann completed the full medal set in Beijing 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/qEbIVxBdqN — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 15, 2022

“A very special moment for me at these Games was asking Isabelle if she would be willing to carry the flag at the Closing Ceremony and represent all 215 athletes who wore the maple leaf with pride in Beijing,” said Catriona Le May Doan, Team Canada’s Chef de Mission.

“She not only had incredible performances on the ice, she was also an amazing teammate through her support and positive attitude before, during and after competition. Not all the athletes are able to still be here on the ground to celebrate these successful 2022 Games, but I am confident that Isabelle represents our Canadian values and the qualities that all of Team Canada demonstrated on and off the field of play in Beijing.”

Canadian speed skating legend Cindy Klassen was the first Canadian Winter Olympian to win all three medals at one Games, picking up a Canadian-record five medals (one gold, two silver, two bronze) at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy. Three Canadian swimmers have also pulled off the feat in the Summer Olympics.

Weidemann, who started skating at age six and whose Olympic dream was sparked by hometown hero and four-time medallist Kristina Groves’ performance at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, is in her second Games after also competing at PyeongChang in 2018.

Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin and short track speed skater Charles Hamelin were chosen to march with Canada’s flag at the opening ceremony.

The closing ceremony will begin at 6:30 am ET/3:30 am PT.

Overall, Canada has 25 medals, including four gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze at the Beijing Games.