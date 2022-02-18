While Team Canada wins medal after medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, athletes’ families back home are celebrating their wins virtually.

Many Canadian athletes’ loved ones have set up cameras to record their game-winning reactions.

From Mark McMorris’ bronze medal win in men’s slopestyle to Canada’s epic gold medal game in Olympic women’s hockey, their families and friends were not short on tears and cheers.

Here are some of the best fam cam reactions that will give you all the feels!

Dad, Grandma, Mom and fam feeling all the FEELS 🤗❤️🙏🏽🥲 pic.twitter.com/yFyhiUZNy3 — Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) February 10, 2022

These Fam Cam moments are everything 🎉 Isabelle Weidemann’s family was ALL IN on her silver-medal winning 5,000m skate Thursday morning@Sobeys Family Album #FeedTheDreamhttps://t.co/suUXZ9LjBu pic.twitter.com/htZQQrsRMu — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

“You got a gold medal baby” 🥇 Family back home celebrate with the women’s hockey team after their golden game Watch more fam cam moments: https://t.co/Y7lmazJxjd@sobeys Family Album #FeedTheDream pic.twitter.com/0dgSQowOLb — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 17, 2022

Making history for Canadian women’s hockey ✅ Making her family the most proud people in the country ✅ All in a day’s work for Olympic gold medallist Sarah Nurse@sobeys Fam Cam #FeedTheDreamhttps://t.co/CA2ECFDQre pic.twitter.com/W6zmgIYk3d — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 17, 2022

As Cassie Sharpe put down a silver medal run, her family were cheering her on all the way Watch more fam cam moments: https://t.co/Y7lmazJxjd @sobeys Family Album #FeedTheDream pic.twitter.com/HUCQI0XM65 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2022