Curlers Gushue, Nichols leaving Beijing with Canadian Olympic record

Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols might not be leaving the 2022 Beijing Olympics with the medal of their choice, but the pair are still leaving with hardware.

And a Canadian Olympic record, too.

With a bronze medal win alongside teammates Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker in men’s curling, Gushue and Nichols have set a Winter Games record for Canada for the longest time between Olympic medals — a whopping 16 years.

Definitely worth the wait 👏 Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols win their second Olympic medal—a record 16 years after the first 🥇🥉

“I can’t imagine being at the Games without him,” Nichols said, according to John Korobanik of Olympic.ca. “He’s one of the best curlers in the world and we’ve had a great friendship over the past 20 years.”

The pair have been curling together since 1998-99.

Earning a bronze in 2022 took some work, and a big rebound.

The team defeated the United States in an 8-5 win in the bronze medal final. The win came after the Canadian team had to rebound quickly after a devastating loss to Sweden in the semifinals one day earlier.

“We weren’t at our best this week,” Gushue, 41, said. “I think that was clear to every Canadian curling fan that watched us. But for us to grind through and come out with a bronze medal, it’s something I’m super proud of right now, and I think I’m going to be even prouder as the years go by.”

An emotional @TeamGushue caught up with @cbccolleenjones after winning BRONZE at #Beijing2022 What a team ♥️

Gushue and Nichols were part of Canada’s first ever Olympic gold medal-winning team in men’s curling at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

At the 2006 Games, Gushue’s team posted a 6-3 record in the round robin to advance to the event’s semifinal. Canada advanced to the final with a 10-4 victory over Finland, and then claimed gold with a blowout 10-4 win against Finland — including a six-point sixth end.

They hadn’t won any major titles entering the Turin Games, and with that win, Gushue and Nichols became the first Newfoundlanders to ever win an Olympic gold medal.

For over 20 years, @BradGushue and @MarkNichols_NL have been there for each other every step of the way ❤️ Get you a friend like these two 🥺

The pair has had plenty of success outside of the Olympics, too.

After winning gold in Turin, the pair have won Briers in 2017, 2018, and 2020, a world championship in 2017, and a dozen Grand Slam titles.