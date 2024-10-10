How much beer costs for Canucks games at Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks have a new beer provider at Rogers Arena, and with that comes new prices.

The Canucks announced the switch to Molson Coors last month after 12 years of Budweiser. It means the drink offerings have changed at Rogers Arena, with Molson Canadian and Coors Light replacing Budweiser and Bud Light.

But of course, there are many more Molson Coors brands available throughout the arena.

The menus were lit up on Wednesday ahead of the Canucks home opener, showing off the 2024-25 season prices. No surprise here that, like every arena, they’re far from cheap.

But how expensive are they?

Here’s a look at the prices at the new Molson Canadian House, located near section 119:

Molson Canadian and Coors each cost $9.49 for a 12-ounce cup, or $18.99 for 24 ounces. Madri Excepcional ($10.49 for 12 oz or $20.99 for 24 oz) is a little more expensive, while Hop Valley IPA ($11.49 for 12 oz or $22.99 for 24 oz) is the most expensive beer we saw.

Those are the draft beer options.

Canned beer offerings are as follows:

Heineken ($10.49)

Blue Moon ($11.49)

Granville Island ($11.49)

Simply Spiked ($10.99)

Coors Seltzer ($11.49)

Strongbow 500 mL ($13.99)

The new bar also offers mixed drinks:

Aperol Spritz ($14.99)

Premium highballs ($14.99)

Caesar ($12.99)

Highballs ($11.99)

Wine is $9.99, while bottled Aquafina water is $5.99.

There are many more spots around Rogers Arena to grab a beverage, including Canucks’ fancy hot dog stand, Steamer’s. The prices are the same there, though Blue Moon and Granville Island ($11.49 for 12 oz and $22.99 for 24 oz) are also available on tap.

A regular, no-frills hot dog costs $9.49, while a footlong is available for $12.99. If you want one of the more deluxe options, that’ll cost you between $11.49 and $12.49.