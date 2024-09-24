Canucks reveal additional info about new Rogers Arena seats

The Vancouver Canucks have put a timeline on replacing the old maroon seats at Rogers Arena.

“Installation will begin in 2025 and be fully completed ahead of next season,” the Canucks announced this afternoon.

The Canucks previously announced back in March that arena seating would be replaced over two summers (2024 and 2025), but not much has happened since the 2023-24 season ended last May.

🚨 News from the #Canucks seat beat 🚨 Canucks say installation of new seats will begin in 2025 and will be "fully completed ahead of next season." pic.twitter.com/QEUBtj8gvN — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 24, 2024

We already knew that the new seats would be black and include cupholders. Today we found out that they’ll also have higher backrests than the current seats, which have been in place since Rogers Arena first opened its doors as GM Place in 1995.

Irwin Seating Company will manufacture the new seats. The Canucks say Irwin supplies 23 of 32 NHL arenas, as well as 56 other venues across North America, including the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Canucks installing 725+ new televisions

The changes don’t stop there, as the team says it has “completely refreshed its digital concourse technology” at Rogers Arena.

That includes over 725 new televisions to create a “new video distribution system” to provide fans with real-time information.

The audio system has also been upgraded on the concourse, while “digital enhancements” are also set at concession stands, retail stores, suites, and premium areas.

Spruced-up plaza

The Canucks have also confirmed what Daily Hive reported last week concerning the North Plaza.

The area, which was given a facelift during the playoffs, also now includes a pop of colour. Grey bricks have been painted blue, in an effort to create a fun space for fans to gather before and after games.

New Canucks “social hubs”

The Canucks’ new beer partner, Molson Coors, will have its name on a new “social hub.” The “Molson Hockey House” will be located near section 119.

The team was vague on what it’ll include, only indicating that it’s a place to purchase beer in a “lively atmosphere perfect for meeting friends, enjoying pre-game excitement, and taking in live entertainment.”

Club 500 is going to be rebranded as the “Madrí Excepcional Lounge” in time for the Canucks’ home opener on October 9. The team says it’ll bring a “new and vibrant energy” to Rogers Arena.

New Canucks player entryway

A new player entryway that “celebrates the history of the club,” including former captains, big moments in team history, and awards, is also on the way.

Canucks players will also now enjoy a dedicated film room and a “state-of-the-art” recovery centre that includes a sauna, cold tub, and a “sensory deprivation chamber.”

Big prize for the 50 millionth fan

The Canucks will welcome their 50 millionth fan to Rogers Arena this season. Whoever that is will win two tickets to every event at Rogers Arena for a year, including sporting events, concerts, and other events.