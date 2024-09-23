Budweiser out: Canucks have a new beer supplier at Rogers Arena

Budweiser’s time at Rogers Arena has come to an end, as the Vancouver Canucks have announced a new beer partner.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is the new official beer sponsor of the Canucks, meaning that Molson Canadian and Coors Light will be available throughout Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre.

The new official craft beer of the Canucks is Granville Island Brewing, which has been owned by Molson Coors since 2009.

Other available beverages include:

Heineken

Blue Moon

Madrí Excepcional

Hop Valley Brewing Company

Coors Seltzer

Vizzy Hard Seltzer

Simply Spiked

Strongbow Apple Cider

The move matches what BC Place did in May 2023, when the home of the Vancouver Whitecaps and BC Lions switched to Molson Coors after 12 years of Budweiser control.

Reunited. Molson Coors Beverage Company is back with Canucks Sports & Entertainment! We’re proud to announce that @MolsonCoors is now the official beer of the #Canucks! We can’t wait to welcome you to Rogers Arena tomorrow for the first preseason game. pic.twitter.com/XY5VOUS8Ac — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 23, 2024

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Molson Coors as the official partner at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre,” said Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle. “This new partnership brings CSE together with the iconic Molson Coors family of beverages, including Molson Canadian, first brewed in 1959 and is one of Canada’s iconic beers, and Coors Light, Canada’s leading light beer. Both CSE and Molson Coors believe in the importance of giving back and supporting our communities, and we are excited to move forward together with this partnership.”

This isn’t the first time that Molson has been available at Canucks games, though Budweiser has been Rogers Arena’s beer supplier for 13 years. Molson was last available at Rogers Arena during the 2010-11 season.

“We’re thrilled to reunite Molson Coors with Canucks Sports & Entertainment,” said Molson Coors Canada president Chantalle Butler.” This partnership brings together two iconic companies, both deeply passionate about their identities and the communities they serve. It’s an exciting opportunity to align with an organization and teams that mean so much to Canucks fans.”