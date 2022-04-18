IKEA Richmond is hosting a cheap Mother's Day High Tea next month

Mother’s Day is coming up and IKEA has some delicious plans in the works for the occasion.

The Richmond location of our favourite Swedish furniture store will be hosting a special Mother’s Day High Tea on Sunday, May 8 with two seatings at noon and 3 pm.

The celebratory spread includes sandwich varieties like smoked salmon croissants with mustard and dill sauce, mini roast beef rolls with caramelized onions, and tea biscuits with Lingonberry jam and cream.

Folks can also expect other bites on the menu, like IKEA’s famous Swedish meatball and plant ball skewers, Pork Sui Mai, vegetable samosas, and vegetarian spring rolls with Thai sweet chili sauce.

When it comes to the sweet stuff, we’re told Swedish Daim cake, Swedish almond cake, vegan chocolate torte, and fresh strawberries will be up for grabs along with fresh fruit infused water, tea, and organic dark roast coffee.

Tickets are limited and available for purchase from IKEA Richmond’s Swedish Restaurant.

The price of this event is $34.99 for two people. Seatings are from noon to 2 pm and from 3 to 5 pm.

Mother’s Day High Tea at IKEA Richmond

When: May 8 at noon and 3 pm

Where: IKEA Richmond restaurant, 3320 Jacombs Road Unit 1, Richmond

Price: $34.99 for two