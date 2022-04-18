FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Columbus Café to open 100 locations in Canada by 2025

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 18 2022, 10:02 pm
Columbus Café to open 100 locations in Canada by 2025
Columbus Café at CF Carrefour Laval in Quebec (Courtesy Columbus Café)
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
33 Acres Brewing Company

Cafes, Pubs and Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company
Supreme Pizza

Pizza

Supreme Pizza
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

Cafes, Cocktails

Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe
Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road

France’s largest coffee shop chain, Columbus Café, has revealed some big expansion plans for Canada.

The cafe brand, which operates over 200 locations in France and 20 others around the world, tells Dished it’s planning on setting up shop in a serious way in the Canadian market over the next several years.

Columbus Café says it is planning to open a total of 100 locations in the country by 2025.

The brand has already entered the Quebec cafe market and operates several locations there, including its newest at CF Carrefour Laval.

Columbus Café

Columbus Café at CF Carrefour Laval in Quebec (Courtesy Columbus Café)

At Columbus Café, the specialty is the famous baked-on-site muffin, but there is also a wide range of hot beverages, including famous coffees, cold beverages, and a variety of savoury selections, too.

Columbus Café tells Dished it is slated to reach the Toronto market in 2023.

We’ll keep you posted on more expansion details are they are revealed.

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT