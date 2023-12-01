Connor Bedard addressed the baseless Corey Perry internet rumour, which has spread like wildfire in the last week and he says has affected him and his family.

The 18-year-old Chicago Blackhawks star was asked by reporters in Winnipeg about it today, calling it a “bunch of BS on the internet.”

“I don’t need to answer any more questions about this stuff. Obviously it’s all just a bunch of BS on the internet. It’s, of course, [had] an effect on myself and my family, and that’s not fair, but who cares? It’s out of our control. It’s all just fake, made-up stuff,” Bedard said.

“Stuff gets out there, I guess, and people want to make jokes. Obviously what happened with [Perry] was serious.”

The rumour began last week after Perry was mysteriously banished by the Blackhawks. “Personal matters” was the only explanation given initially by the team, leading many to wonder what happened.

The Blackhawks still haven’t revealed exactly why they terminated Perry’s contract, though GM Kyle Davidson made a point of shooting down the rumours in Tuesday’s media conference.

“I do want to be very clear on this one point,” Davidson said. “This does not involve any players or their families. And anyone that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate, and frankly, it’s disgusting.”

Perry apologized on Thursday, saying he was “embarrassed” by his actions. He, too, made sure to address the rumour.

“As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumours,” Perry said in a statement. “I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families.”

Bedard has lived up to the hype so far in his first NHL season. The North Vancouver native has 18 points (10-8-18) in 21 games and was named NHL Rookie of the Month on Friday.