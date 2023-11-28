Blackhawks dump Corey Perry after mysterious "unacceptable" conduct

A few days after revealing that forward Corey Perry was stepping away from the team to attend to “personal matters,” the Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that they intend to terminate his contract.

According to a statement obtained by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the veteran winger was placed on unconditional waivers due to an incident that has yet to be disclosed by the team.

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments,” the Blackhawks said in a written statement.

“As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

Statement from the team: pic.twitter.com/1jqOm7pb5P — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 28, 2023

After recent stints with the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, Perry signed a one-year, $4-million contract with Chicago over the offseason. He is currently fourth on the team’s scoring leaderboard with four goals and nine points.

The 38-year-old has been absent from the team since last week. With plenty of rumours flying around, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson will address the media today at 4 pm CT.