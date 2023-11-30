"I am embarrassed": Corey Perry apologizes and shoots down rumours

After having his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks, Corey Perry said he is taking some time to seek help for mental health and alcohol issues.

Perry, 38, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Blackhawks this offseason, with general manager Kyle Davidson believing he could be a good mentor for the rebuilding team. Unfortunately, an off-ice incident resulted in the termination of Perry’s contract this week.

It isn’t known what exactly Perry did, as the team has chosen to keep the matter private. While that remains the case, Perry himself released an apology Thursday afternoon.

Corey Perry has released a statement in which he apologized for his recent actions and says he’s now taking steps to seek treatment for mental health and alcohol struggles. pic.twitter.com/QXE8bUWZQB — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 30, 2023

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates,” Perry wrote. “I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down.

“As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumours. I am sickened by the impact that this has had on others, and I want to make clear that in no way did this situation involve any teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behaviour was inappropriate and wrong.

“I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career. Once again, I am deeply sorry.”