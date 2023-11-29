As information remains scattered, the saga of what happened between Corey Perry and the Chicago Blackhawks remains a mystery.

After Perry had been away from the organization for the better part of a week, the Blackhawks made headlines Tuesday when they cut ties with the player by terminating his contract.

The strict action came after the team released a statement vaguely claiming that the 38-year-old forward “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable.”

That same level of vagueness remained throughout Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s Tuesday afternoon press conference on the matter.

Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque appeared as a guest on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro on Tuesday night to discuss the scandal. And early in the conversation, Laraque admitted to knowing what Perry did to warrant his punishment.

“I know what happened,” the ex-Canadiens winger told Marinaro before warning him that he can’t disclose much. “I don’t want to get sued, and this is a privacy matter.”

Watching his words, Laraque then took the chance to dispel a nasty rumour regarding one of Perry’s teammates that had been circling around social media.

“It had nothing to do with [Connor] Bedard and his mom,” he continued.

According to the 46-year-old, the Blackhawks reacted in an appropriate manner.

“I understand why the Blackhawks had to do this,” he explained. “Any team in the NHL would’ve done the same.”

“If I mention it, I need somebody supporting what I’m going to say… I could get sued for defamation.”

Laraque concluded by revealing that plenty of people around the league, including insiders, are also aware of what occurred but cannot comment on it just yet.

“A lot of insiders know exactly what happened. They’re not going to say anything because there’s a process to this.”

According to new report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, an alcohol-fueled incident involving Perry was alleged to have occurred during an event that included corporate partners and team employees in attendance.

As #Blackhawks terminate Corey Perry's contract, we're mostly left with more questions than answers. Including: Given the lack of information, does Chicago have the ability to terminate a player for alleged inappropriate but not illegal conduct?

“It remains unclear what allegedly took place, who witnessed it, and who reported it to the team,” Seravalli added.

After recent stints with the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, Perry signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Chicago over the offseason. He is currently fourth on the team’s scoring leaderboard with four goals and nine points.

He cleared waivers Wednesday afternoon and is now an unrestricted free agent.