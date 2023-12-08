Folks in Whistler are in luck because BeaverTails just opened a new brick-and-mortar location.

BeaverTails took to Instagram to announce the opening of its new digs.

What are BeaverTails? Aside from the back end of everyone’s favourite dam builders, BeaverTails are deep-fried pastries pulled by hand and topped with an assortment of sweet and savoury toppings. A classic BeaverTail comes with a sprinkle of sugar and cinnamon.

BeaverTail serves flavours like the Avalanche, which includes cheesecake spread, Skor bits, and caramel sauce. Our personal favourite menu item is the Poutail, which, as the name suggests, is a BeaverTail pastry topped with poutine. It doesn’t get more Canadian than that.

If you’re looking for some BeaverTails in Metro Vancouver, you can get them in White Rock, at the top of Grouse Mountain, and at PNE Playland.

Address: 4293 Mountain Square #202, Whistler

