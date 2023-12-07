Canadians shocked by "crazy" price of holiday candy at Nunavut grocery store

Canadians living in major cities have become accustomed to soaring grocery prices, so they might be expecting to spend more on holiday candy and chocolates this year.

Whatever the cost, it’s nothing compared to the prices Canadians in the north are facing.

A TikToker shared a video showing the price of holiday candy at a Nunavut grocery store, and it could turn anyone into Scrooge.

“Price of seasonal chocolates and candy in Whale Cove, [Nunavut]…not too bad here I guess🥴… they cost higher in some communities!” reads the caption.

Many go-to candy and chocolate brands are double the price there compared to grocery stores in major cities.

A classic Pot of Gold box of chocolates is $18.49 in Whale Cove compared to Loblaws where it costs just $8.49.

It also shows a cute Reese’s advent calendar priced at $22.99. That same product costs $11.99 at Canadian Tire.

If you want a bag of Lindor Mint Milk Chocolate truffles in Nunavut, it’ll cost you $18.79. The same truffles are priced at $8.49 at Loblaws.

“How the hell can anyone afford that?” reads a comment on the TikTok.

“Wow!!! I’d only be able to eat one chocolate per month at that price.😂” added another.

There are some holiday chocolates that are priced pretty similarly. The TikTok shows Chocolate Turtles priced at $16.69, only $3 more than the price at the Real Canadian Superstore.

Canadians from other parts of the country say these prices are on par with theirs.

“Box of Turtles on Vancouver Island is $14.99 at my local store. Not a big box!” reads a comment.

“Pretty on par with northern Manitoba, too,” added another commenter.

Sweet holiday treats aren’t the only things that cost a lot at Nunavut grocery stores.

A recent tweet showed how basic fridge and pantry staple prices are also “absolutely insane.”