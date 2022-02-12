How "Bear" survived in BC's woods after months living on beans and snow

They went missing for over two months in the backcountry of Vancouver Island — and made it out alive.

Bear Henry is a determined 37-year-old Two-Spirit person from Panelakut.

The outreach worker, artist, and caretaker was on their way to a Fairy Creek camp when their van got stuck on the road near Caycuse Main. They tried to fix it, but had to stay in their vehicle to survive, drinking rain, snow, and eating cans of beans.

“I’m too stubborn to die,” they said of their experience on social media.

#Grateful Bear Henry is FOUND!!! Rose, his mom is by far the most outspoken MATRIARCH. I’m so glad he’s bck home, safe. #INDIGENOUS #SmilingFriends pic.twitter.com/IwSVpWLgpU — Romina aka Fidelita (@whoawmina) February 11, 2022

Bear got lost in a dense forest off a remote logging road, so it was difficult to escape or be found. Searches by air didn’t yield any results, worrying Bear’s loved ones even more.

Before being found, they left their vehicle and walked down the road, where they were spotted by loggers. It wasn’t until then that Bear realized how long they had been gone.

“They were like, ‘It’s February 9,’ and I was like, ‘I’ve been gone for three months?! I have no backcountry experience whatsoever,” they said in a video from the Fairy Creek Blockade.

Once they got to back civilization, the first thing they did was call their friends.

“Bear and their family are ecstatic that Bear is home and are asking for privacy over the next few days,” said a statement from the Fairy Creek Blockade.

They were missing from November 27 to December 11.

Officers dropped them off at a Tim Horton’s, where friends and family rushed over to greet them. Lake Cowichan RCMP arrived shortly after to confirm Henry’s safety.

“We understand there are many questions with respect to how and where the individual survived,” said the RCMP detachment in a statement.

“The RCMP is now working to determine more specific details but will leave it to the missing person to determine how, or if those details are shared publicly.”

In the video posted by Fairy Creek Blockade, Henry said they were happy to be free.

“I’m good. I’m sore but I’m (relieved),” they said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help find Henry, and all remaining funds will be put towards their recovery. The most important expenses for them right now are medication, rent, essentials like food and clothes, towing and scrapping costs for their van, and helping them get a new vehicle.

“We are so grateful for the huge outpouring of attention and support received while they were missing, Bear clearly has many people that love and care for them,” reads the fundraiser’s description.

“Now that they are back and in need of aid we are really hoping that people are willing and able to continue to support them while they heal.”