In preparation for potential winter havoc on the roads and to hopefully help BC drivers avoid the dreaded 11-hour commute we saw last year, the Ministry of Transportation is seemingly taking steps to avert disaster.

Road and bridge maintenance contractors are prepped and ready, according to the ministry.

Winter conditions are closely monitored and anti-icing brine is being applied in places where freezing temperatures are being forecast.

As Daily Hive’s Megan Devlin reported earlier today, parts of Metro Vancouver could see a blast of winter weather this weekend.

In a release, the ministry says that bridge conditions can change rapidly and are unpredictable, especially over water, as these areas behave differently than regular highways.

As we’ve seen in previous years, ice bombs on certain BC bridges have caused mayhem for drivers.

The ministry also warns that full or partial bridge and road closures may be necessary to ensure drivers are safe.

“The ministry will update people as quickly as possible about any closure through DriveBC and its social media channels and other methods such as signage and traffic advisories to local media.”

Many called out the BC government last year after drivers were stranded in parts of Metro Vancouver after snow, and weren’t surprised by the situation on BC roads in the winter. The ministry went so far as to blame the chaos on people who left work early.

Thankfully, this year has been tame compared to last year when it comes to winter weather, but winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21.