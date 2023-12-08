NewsWeather

Storm warning expected as snow and freezing rain hit Metro Vancouver

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Dec 8 2023, 5:21 pm
It’s going to be a wintry weekend in some parts of Metro Vancouver, with up to four centimetres of snow expected at higher elevations.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement saying a frontal system is moving into the South Coast on Saturday.

Precipitation will start as rain before changing to snow. Wet snow may fall at sea level, but at higher elevations, two to four centimetres of accumulation is expected.

The North Shore, Coquitlam, and Burnaby Mountain are the most likely communities to see snow.

ECCC expects to upgrade its special weather statement to a storm warning Saturday evening as snow transitions back to rain and anything below 2,000 metres of elevation melts.

