There is something uniquely special about enjoying live music at a winery during the summer.

The combination of smooth, soulful melodies and the complex flavours of wine creates an ambiance that is simply unmatched.

Add to that the warm sun, rolling vineyards, and fresh summer air, and you have a backdrop that elevates the experience to another level.

Whether you’re a music lover or a wine connoisseur, there’s no denying that this pairing is a match made in heaven.

Here’s a list of BC wineries offering live music ranging from smaller venues featuring local artists to large amphitheatres with A-list performers this summer.

Where: West Kelowna, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mission Hill Family Estate (@missionhillwinery)

Mission Hill’s stunning property, including a large amphitheatre, will be hosting its most impressive lineup to date this summer.

Diana Krall, Lyle Lovett, Sarah McLachlan, Colin James and Dean Brody are all on the schedule between June and August. From an “elevated” picnic experience to a three-course meal, don’t miss out on their terrific culinary options for a truly memorable date night.

Where: Penticton, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Family of Wines (@timewines)

Wine Country’s newest and most anticipated restaurant & cocktail bar, OROLO, opened to rave reviews in March and has already established itself as a local favourite.

Its design is intentional and built on the concept of providing connections, with music playing an essential part. Enjoy live music every Thursday night to pair with their hyper-local menu.

Where: Oliver, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adVINEtures (@advinetures)

Phantom Creek has brought back its Summer Music Series for 2023. Beginning May 28, live music will be playing Sundays from 4 to 7 pm in their outdoor amphitheatre.

Reservations are required, but with stunning views and terrific wine to accompany artists like Aidan Mayes, Stephen Charles Clarke, and Moving Lines, it will be well worth it.

Where: Abbotsford, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singletree Winery (@singletreewine)

An annual summer favourite for lower mainland wine fans, Singletree Winery is once again hosting “Wine Down Fridays” on select dates between June 23 and September 8.

This year’s lineup features top local talent, and the winery is working with Salt & Thyme Langley to offer delicious local eats through their Canned Ham Canteen Food Truck.

Where: Oliver, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by District Wine Village (@districtwinevillage)

In the heart of BC’s Okanagan Valley, the District Wine Village features 13 wineries, one brewery, one distillery and one restaurant, all in one location.

It’s open year-round, and live music is a regular staple featuring a wide range of talent, from local wine country crooners to Juno Award winners. Very often, the music is free and family-friendly.

Where: Kelowna, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CedarCreek Estate Winery (@cedarcreekwine)

CedarCreek Estate Winery hosts a Summer Concert Nights series in their Garden every July and August, featuring live musical performances that showcase outstanding Canadian talent and distinctive Okanagan Valley wines.

The three-time “Canadian Winery of the Year” promises an unforgettable evening of live music, signature snacks, and cool-climate wines in a stunning location. Packages range from tickets only to food, reserved seating, and shuttle service.

Where: Lake Country, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peak Cellars (@peakcellars)

A destination winery in the best way, Peak Cellars features 100% estate wines, a state-of-the-art winery, and a half-acre organic vegetable garden with two greenhouses that supply fresh fruits and vegetables for their garden bistro.

Every Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon from May 17 through mid-September, they’ll have live music in the bistro to help visitors maximize their enjoyment of every sip and bite.

Where: Kelowna, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sperling Vineyards (@sperlingvineyards)

Sperling Vineyards is once again presenting its “Music in the Labyrinth” series in 2023. Beginning May 25, every Thursday will feature local musicians playing between 6 and 8 pm.

Pair that with a wine tasting and picnic on their beautiful property, and you have all the ingredients for a perfect summer evening.

Where: Oliver, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tinhorn Creek Vineyards 🇨🇦 (@tinhorncreek)

This year marks Tinhorn Creek’s 30th year in existence, and three decades later, it continues to be one of BC’s most popular wineries to visit. As a complement to its quality wines and world-class Miradoro restaurant, the winery hosts live music in its amphitheatre every summer.

Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page will be playing on July 15, and several other concerts are expected to be announced soon.