We spent a magical weekend in Naramata and here's why you should go

Naramata is filled with so much to do, from drinks to views to adventure

Located just south of Kelowna, Naramata is a truly magical spot with so many incredible activities for the whole family.

From wine tours to biking to beaches — there are so many things to do, no matter what kind of getaway you are looking for.

If you’re looking for a little travel inspiration, here’s a look at how we spent our weekend:

Where to stay

There are so many cute lodges and inns around Naramata, and many have stunning views of Okanagan Lake.

We stayed at the Sandy Beach Lodge — one of the most popular spots for visitors in the summer. They have adorable standalone cabins around the property, including many lakefront options. We stayed in the lodge itself, which feature a little kitchen area and the best sunroom where you can curl up and have a coffee or read a book.

Sandy Beach also has quite the backstory. It was originally an orchard with just two log cabins — built in the 1920s. The property was bought by the Braidwood family in the 1940s and they decided to build the Sandy Beach Lodge from local logs. It opened for business in 1951. Since then, there have been extensive renovations, but the homey feel of the lodge still comes through no matter where you are on the property.

In addition to the beach, there are also tennis courts, a pool, and lots of outdoor spaces for games like Bocce ball.

The Naramata Inn is another popular spot to stay. We took a tour of the inn and the renovated guestrooms and were beyond impressed. Many of the rooms have access to shared patios with cute bistro sets to enjoy the views.

One thing that stuck out is the neither the Sandy Beach Lodge or the Naramata Inn have TVs or phones in the rooms. Which, honestly, is a nice break. If you can’t live without your shows or a movie before bed, we recommend bringing your iPad or computer.

Where to eat

We may have experienced one of the most delicious meals in Naramata on our first night. Just a quick walk from the Sandy Beach Lodge, we headed to Naramata Inn to check out Eliza Wine Bar — which was recently voted one of Canada’s Best Bars by Canada’s 100 Best.

Naramata is Wine Country, so, of course, there is an incredibly extensive wine offering, which is complemented by a unique, locally-focused cocktail program and a taste of hyperlocal cuisine.

If you’re at the beach and looking for something a little more casual, you should definitely order from Real Things Pizza. It’s a bit of a tradition in Naramata and you will not be disappointed by the offerings.

Just keep in mind — they are extremely busy on weekends, so you may want to pre-order. And they will even deliver right to the beach!

For lunch or afternoon snacks, checking out the Neverland Tea Cottage is a MUST. Located right in the downtown area, the outdoor setup is beyond adorable and the high tea menu and tea options are incredible.

The space is perfectly decorated and the venue even hosts weddings. According to their website, “Neverland is an amalgamation of everything we love: celebration, decadence, ritual, whimsy and creativity.”

If you’re looking for a quick grab-and-go meal for your Naramata adventure, the Naramata General Store has everything you need — including premade charcuterie boards!

The Naramata General store also offers a HUGE selection of local wines, snacks, fresh bread and even an in-store deli.

For your morning coffee and fresh baked pastries, Just Baked is an absolute favourite for locals. Attached to the Village Motel, the staff serves up tasty baked good made from family recipes. You can get your coffee fix, try some exotic teas or fresh-pressed juices, all while listening to some great music.

What to do

Whether you’re coming to Naramata for rest and relaxation, the fantastic wines, or adventure, there is truly something for everyone.

Hoodoo Adventures offers a ton of fun — or challenging — things to do, from bike tours to kayaking to stand up paddle boarding. We did a guided bike tour through the Kettle Valley Rail Trail with Lindey from Hoodoo. The bike tours can be hard work, but the views at the end are SO worth it!

Hoodoo offers a TON of different guided tours, including a brewery and wine tours.

If you want to do some self-guided wine tours, you need to check out the Aikins Loop Wine and Spirits Cooperative.

It’s a collective of five businesses — four wineries and a distillery — all within a 1.5-kilometre loop and lets you enjoy some of the best reds, rosés and whites, fruit wines, ciders and locally made whisky and gin.

If you’re looking for beach time, Manitou Park and Beach is a popular destination — especially as it offers a white sand beach with plenty of shade trees right near the water.

If you want to pack your schedule with even more adventures, Discover Naramata has you covered with even more options.

The author of this article was hosted by Hatch Hospitality and Discover Naramata