Just in time for summer travel demands, BC Ferries will create new outdoor pet areas on all four vessels that regularly operate on the major Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island route between the Tsawassen and Swartz Bay ferry terminals.

The outdoor pet areas can now be found on the upper outer decks of BC Ferries’ two largest vessels — the Spirit of British Columbia and Spirit of Vancouver Island. Later this summer, two more outdoor pet areas will be added to the Coastal Celebration and Queen of New Westminster, which also serve the major route.

“We’ve been preparing our vessels and crew for what promises to be one of our busiest summers yet. These new pet areas mean extra comfort for canine and feline friends and family members — and their people — through the peak season and beyond,” said Melanie Lucia, vice president of customer experience at BC Ferries, in a statement.

The ferry corporation states that this will bring the fleet to eight vessels with pet areas on upper decks and indoor facilities for pets and their owners.

BC Ferries has been gradually rolling out outdoor pet areas on its ships, starting with the Earls Cove-Saltery Bay route in Fall 2022 and the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay and Powell River-Comox routes in Spring 2023. Earlier this spring, this amenity was added to the other major routes linking Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast — between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay and between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

Some policies for pets on outer decks include keeping dogs on a one-metre leash at all times and keeping cats inside a travel carrier. Moreover, pets must stay in the designated pet area marked with yellow lines, and pets and their owners must access outdoor pet areas via a designated stairwell or designated elevator for pets, which are marked with paw prints.

Except for guide and service dogs, pets are not permitted inside the passenger lounge areas of ships, passenger walkways, and terminal lounges.

“Transport Canada regulations are clear that our customers can’t stay in their vehicles when they’re parked on an enclosed car deck,” continued Lucia.

“By growing the number of safe, accessible pet spaces on our biggest ships, we are also providing a better experience for pet parents parked on our lower car decks so they have the choice to get outside with their animals.”