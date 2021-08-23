Proof of vaccination required for indoor and patio dining across BC

The provincial government has revealed a COVID-19 vaccine certificate for British Columbia, dubbed the BC Vaccine Card.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon by Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Residents will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of September 13 to be granted access to several public spaces.

By October 24, people will be required to have two doses of the vaccine, plus at least seven days since their second dose.

When it comes to restaurants, that means these requirements must be met if you want to dine indoors or on a patio starting in September.

It was also noted that individual businesses are able to implement these requirements earlier as part of their ongoing safety plans.

Details on how to access a BC Vaccine Card will be shared in the future and Henry stresses that the system is confidential and safe.

With files from Vincent Plana